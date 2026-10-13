Nobel Peace Prize Nominated Entertainer Cynthia Basinet Addresses UNGA81

Nobel Peace Prize-Nominated Actress Singer Cynthia Basinet Returns to United Nations Echoing Four Defining Tests of Power Aided by TFGBV

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The beloved singer, actress, acclaimed activist, and media mogul Cynthia Basinet, best known for her sultry hit recordings and impactual influence returns to the United Nations Fourth Committee for the 19th occasion over the governance of intellectual property, use of TFGBV and impact not limited to the Western Sahara self determination.Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for reconciliation and reconstruction, Cynthia echoed the outgoing UN Chief Guterres warnings before the General Assembly,“Humanity faces four defining“tests of power” – around war or peace, inequality, climate change and AI – that will determine whether the World moves towards a new era of cooperation or deeper division.”Ms Basinet stated“This extreme division of wealth and power aiding climate change and war can be attributed to one thing. And this one thing has turned the World's population into an era of the cotton gin; insatiable demand with AI war inequality climate change, the benefactor.”For full broadcast visit UN WEBTVMore about Cynthia Basinet:Raised as a talented musician from Silicon Valley, it was her impressive modeling career in Europe giving rise to the“supermodel” and her role as a SAG-AFTRA actress returning to film tv music videos and commercials coined“commercial queen”. However, after supporting multiple union strikes faced career backlash..Cynthia then turned to the Internet to showcase her sultry rocker vocals and glamorous persona, with her phenomenon,“Santa Baby” (recorded for love Jack Nicholson. Inspired by Eartha Kitt and Oft-miscredited to Marilyn Monroe). She disrupted the music industry inspired by fellow musicians Todd Rungren and Prince. And can be heard in soundtracks like indie cult classic“Party Monster” and later, CBS's“NCISLA”.Cynthia visited the Western Sahara in 2001 in efforts to raise awareness for the Saharwian refugees living in peaceful self-determination. She was subsequently nominated for a shared Nobel Peace Prize as part of the "1000 Peace Women Across the Globe" in 2005.Later, co creating social influencing with her business partner, Eric Feinberg both now advocating to sunset Section230Away from her musical and professional accomplishments, Cynthia has dedicated herself to creating positive change, including supporting the Saharawi people at refugee camps in Western Sahara and advocating for economic justice, union workers, intellectual property protection and against civil rights rollback.Currently residing, recording and advocating in Nashville, Cynthia is widely regarded as“one of the truly great voices of our time,” often drawing comparisons to legendary country and jazz artists such as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Diane Washington, and Sarah Vaughn. Which can be heard on her latest releases“You Belong To Me”,“ If Every Day Could Be Like Christmas” (Elvis's classic), and southern pop original“Biggest Fool Of All” recorded at famed Hilltop Recording Studio's. Her decades of glam rock style continue to influence country, pop, jazz, and dance.She is also the author of the book“How To Be Civil In An Uncivil World” and the host of the podcast“The World According to Cynthia.”Earlier this Summer her son, Jay launched his first menswear showing for Tracey Los Angeles during Paris Mens Fashion WeekWhether through her activism or her music, Cynthia's unwavering dedication has captured the hearts of many and is set to continue to do so for years to come.For more information and to explore Cynthia's music and work, please visit her official site.###

David Abelson

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Nobel Peace Prize-Nominated Actress Singer Cynthia Basinet Returns to United Nations Echoing Four Defining Test of Power News Provided By Welcome To Dreamsville Media October 13, 2026, 05:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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