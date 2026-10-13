Navratri Day 3: Temples Across Nation Resonate With 'Jai Mata Di' As Devotees Offer Prayers To Maa Chandraghanta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13(IANS) Devotees across the nation marked the third day of Navratri on Tuesday with prayers, worship, and blessings of Maa Chandraghanta.

Sitting on a tiger, Maa Chandraghanta is associated with courage, strength, and protection.

Speaking to IANS, Mahant Surendranath Avadhut, Peethadhishwar of the Kalkaji Temple in New Delhi, said, "On the third day of Navratri, worship and prayers are offered to Goddess Chandraghanta.”

He further explained,“Goddess Chandraghanta is seated on a tiger and has ten arms, in which she holds a lotus flower, bow, arrow, and a garland, and she displays the posture of granting fearlessness. In her left hand, she holds a sword, a mace, a trident, and a water pot. In these ten arms, she always remains ready to wield various weapons for the protection of devotees.

“One should worship their Kul devi, devtas, after meditating on Maa Chandraghanta. One should offer red flowers to her. When a bell is rung, the sound of the ringing of the bell (ghanta) removes all the negative energies from the atmosphere, and the devotees are blessed,” he said.

He said that devotees were arriving at the Kalkaji temple as early as the night before to seek blessings of Maa Durga.

In Varanasi, devotees thronged to Maa Chandraghanta Temple, a part of Nav Durga Mandirs, to offer prayers and seek blessings. People waited in long queues with flowers in hand to offer at the deity's feet. Some were also seen taking pictures of the adorned idol, with chants of 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Jai, Maiyaa ki Jai'.

Speaking to IANS, a devotee said,“There are no words to describe Mother. Baba (Lord Shiva) and Maa reside in Kashi; they have been called the 'Ardhnareshwar.' You cannot seek darshan of Maa Durga and Lord Shiva without coming to Kashi. Maa is as important as Lord Shiva.”

Another devotee, Sandhya Singh, said that she seeks blessings of Goddess Durga and Lord Vishwanath daily during Navratri.

"We come here for all nine days, waking up as early as 3 a.m. with a lot of love and faith to seek blessings of Maa Durga. All happiness and prosperity are bestowed upon us with the blessings of Maa Durga," Singh told IANS.

Vinay Kumar Singh said that he comes to the temple every day, travelling 25 km.“I come here every Navratri. This has been my ritual for the last 22 years. It gives me a lot of peace,” he said.

“All nine forms of the Devi have distinct significance. All of them bestow happiness and prosperity,” he added.

The third day of Navaratri is to worship the third form of Maa Durga- Maa Chandraghanta. Her name originated from the crescent moon-shaped bell or Ghanta that is set on her forehead. The day is associated with the colour red; thus, red flowers are offered at the deity's feet.