INDIA Bloc Protest A 'Public Uprising' Against Corruption: JMM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey described the INDIA bloc's protest as a massive public uprising against alleged corruption, accusing the government of protecting the individual at the centre of the controversy. Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "In democracy, the way protests are conducted, in that very manner, a massive public uprising surged to remove a corrupt individual. People took to the streets against the government trying to protect him.

Referring to the events preceding the demonstration, Pandey alleged that BJP workers had lathi-charged CJP members and students in the presence of police personnel, claiming that the police appeared to support them. "The impact of yesterday's protest was that just a day earlier, BJP goons rained lathis on CJP members and students in the presence of police. The police also appeared to be supporting them. In yesterday's demonstration, the police stayed within their limits," he added.

Warning of 'Decisive Battle'

Pandey warned that if the government did not remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition's campaign could turn into a decisive battle. His remarks came a day after INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched towards the Supreme Court over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Eleven opposition leaders subsequently filed a petition in the apex court challenging the Election Commission's decisions relating to the SIR.

INDIA Bloc to Formulate Strategy

Regarding the proposed meeting of INDIA bloc MPs, Pandey said the Congress was leading the alliance in Delhi under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and that consultations among opposition parties were necessary to formulate an effective strategy.

'No Confrontation with Judiciary'

Pandey also expressed confidence in the judiciary, stating that there should be no confrontation with judicial institutions and that people continued to look to the judiciary for justice. "We firmly believe there should be no confrontation with the judiciary. There is no conflict with the judiciary; rather, we pin our hopes on it," he said.

He added that constitutional institutions, including the judiciary, had a role to play if the government failed to discharge its responsibilities. (ANI)

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