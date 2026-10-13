THIS Desert River Comes Alive Only In The Monsoon Disappears After

India has a unique river that breathes only during the monsoon. Many people call it the ancient Saraswati river. It starts in the Himalayas and flows above the ground just in the rainy season. It never meets the sea and simply sinks into the sands

The Ghaggar-Hakra river starts in the Shivalik hills of Himachal Pradesh. It flows through Haryana, Punjab, and the Rajasthan desert borders. People call it the Ghaggar river in India and the Hakra river in Pakistan. You will see a dry desert bed here during the summer. The river wakes up and flows fiercely when the monsoon arrives. It never meets any sea. The water simply sinks into the Thar Desert sand and disappears. This strange geographical feature still surprises many researchers.Many experts believe the mythical Saraswati river flows today as the Ghaggar-Hakra. The Rigveda praises the holy Saraswati river that once flowed right down to the sea. Scientists say earthquakes and geological changes diverted its tributary rivers over time. This caused the main river to dry up. ISRO satellite images also show ancient water channels hidden under the Rajasthan sand. Researchers have found strong evidence that Vedic culture actually grew along these very riverbanks.The Ghaggar-Hakra riverbank once served as a major hub for the Indus Valley Civilization. Ancient cities like Rakhigarhi and Banawali in Haryana, and Kalibangan in Rajasthan grew along this river. Historians say they found hundreds of civilization centers along this route, even more than the Indus river itself. Geological disasters eventually dried up the river. The massive ancient cities lost their drinking water and collapsed into the dust. This seasonal river now reminds us of thousands of years of human history.