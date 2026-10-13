Massive Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Eight Injured, Entrance Section Of Residential Building Destroyed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"A 19-year-old man is in the intensive care unit for burn victims, and another man is undergoing surgery," he wrote.

According to preliminary information, Syniehubov said Russian forces used 10 missiles of the Banderol type to attack civilian infrastructure in the city.

Russians attack transport infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr region

In the Kholodnohirskyi district, a four-story residential building was hit, destroying an entire entrance section. At least 10 private houses were also reported damaged.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, Russian forces struck a five-story residential building. A bank office on the ground floor and six cars caught fire. Window glazing in three apartment buildings was also damaged.

"Emergency rescue operations are continuing at the sites of the enemy strikes. People may be trapped under the rubble. State Emergency Service units, emergency medical teams, and the National Police are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are checking houses and apartments to identify people who may need medical assistance," Syniehubov said.

As previously reported, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv on the evening of October 12 with nine S-8000 Banderol loitering munitions.

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