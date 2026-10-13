Injury Toll From Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Rises To 11

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service reported the incident on Telegram.

"On the evening of October 12, Russian forces launched missile strikes against the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of the city. Residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure facilities came under attack," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, one missile struck a four-story residential building, completely destroying one entrance section. People may be trapped beneath the rubble. Firefighting and emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

A rescue worker was injured while dealing with the aftermath of the enemy strike. He was hospitalized.

Unexploded aerial bomb neutralized in Kharkiv region after hitting agricultural enterprise

"Destruction and fires have also been reported at other locations. State Emergency Service units, bomb disposal experts, canine teams, National Police officers, medical personnel, volunteers, and municipal services are working at the impact sites. Emergency Service psychologists are providing assistance to those affected," the agency added.

Earlier reports stated that eight people had been injured in the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

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