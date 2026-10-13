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Drone Attack Damages Houses And Cars In Lviv Region

Drone Attack Damages Houses And Cars In Lviv Region


Date: 2026-10-13 01:03:25

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to preliminary information, during an air raid alert, a downed enemy drone fell onto a residential building in the village of Murovane, in Lviv district," he wrote.

According to the official, two houses are on fire, and three cars have been damaged.

Read also: Unexploded aerial bomb neutralized in Kharkiv region after hitting agricultural enterprise

"No information about casualties has been received so far. All relevant emergency services are working at the scene," Kozytskyi added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian air defense forces neutralized 89 of more than 120 drones that Russian forces had used to attack Ukraine since the evening of October 11.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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