Meet Us At Indonesia Exhibition Nov,25-28Th,2026 Premium Cookware Accessories Manufacturer

We are delighted to announce that our factory will attend the Indonesia Housewares Exhibition 2026, one of the most influential B2B platforms for kitchenware and cookware suppliers across Southeast Asia. We sincerely invite global cookware brand owners, importers, distributors and OEM partners to visit our booth and explore our full range of high-performance cookware accessories.

Here are our booth info:

Event: Indonesia Housewares Exhibition 2026

Venue: Jakarta International Expo

Date: [2026/11/25-2026/11/28]

Booth Number: [A2A217]

Our bakelite pot handles induction bottom discs (clad base) are precision-bonded composite layers, delivering stable magnetic conductivity for induction cooktops, improving thermal uniformity and extending pan service life. Our tempered glass lids

We implement strict ISO quality control, with complete material test reports, SOP production procedures and flexible OEM & ODM services. We can tailor sizes, colors and surface treatments according to client drawings, catering to Indonesia and ASEAN market demand for affordable, durable cookware components. Our products have been widely exported to Turkey, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Europe, trusted by many cookware factories and importers.

Indonesia presents huge market potential for kitchenware. This exhibition is a great chance to discuss technical specifications, sample requests, bulk order pricing and long-term cooperation face-to-face. Our technical and sales team will be on-site to show physical samples, share product performance data and answer your questions about material, temperature resistance and production lead time.

Come and meet our team at Booth No. [A2A217]. We look forward to building win-win partnerships with you.

Email me for make an reservation:...

About Us

Established in year 2003, 20+ years experience, gained 200+ global customers,We have formed a perfect approval work procedure in terms of production technology, constantly innovate production technology, pursue specialization, provide consumers with excellent quality and service, and ensure product quality is the cornerstone of the company's production and development.

As a professional manufacturer specialized in