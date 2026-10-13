Dezhou Huafeng Machinery Secures 750M3 Liquid Bitumen Storage & Transportation System Contract For Large Carbon Material Project

Dezhou Huafeng Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has recently won the bid for the liquid bitumen storage and transportation system of the 900,000-tons-per-year high-grade carbon material and 820,000-tons-per-year waste heat steam comprehensive recycling project. The core equipment supplied is a complete set of 750m3 large bitumen storage tanks, marking another important milestone for the firm in high-temperature industrial storage equipment.

This project serves as supporting infrastructure for the high-end carbon material industrial chain. Liquid bitumen used in production is highly viscous and prone to solidification, imposing stringent requirements on tank heating, heat preservation and anti-coking performance. Drawing on long-standing experience in designing and producing bitumen storage tanks, Huafeng custom-built the 750m3 tank for this project. Parallel thermal oil heating bundles are installed at the tank bottom alongside an internal circulation heat exchange structure to maintain uniform temperature inside the tank. This prevents bitumen aging caused by local overheating and coking on tank walls. A thickened insulation layer is fitted on the tank body to reduce heat loss, limiting temperature drop to less than 1°C per hour when the system is idle and cutting heating energy consumption significantly.

The full storage and transportation system integrates storage, heating, delivery and liquid level monitoring functions. It ensures consistent continuous feeding for carbon material production and works in tandem with the waste heat steam recycling system to meet the project's low-carbon circular design goals.

With years of experience in bitumen storage and transportation equipment manufacturing, Dezhou Huafeng provides custom vertical and horizontal bitumen tanks as well as complete melting and storage systems. Its products are widely applied in carbon materials, road construction, chemical and other sectors. The successful delivery of this project demonstrates the company's capability in manufacturing high-grade industrial pressure vessels. It supports the green and efficient commissioning of downstream new material projects and helps expand its presence in Shandong's high-end supporting equipment market.

About Us

Dezhou Huafeng Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. was founded in March 2010, located in Industrial Park, No.7 Middle School, Chuangye Road, Dezhou City, Shandong Province. It is specialized in the research, design and manufacturing of solid asphalt melting equipment, liquid asphalt storage and conveying equipment, as well as atmospheric pressure storage, reaction and heat exchange equipment.