Youlong Launches New Special Fasteners For Photovoltaic Applications

Recently, focusing on the needs of global photovoltaic projects, Handan Youlong Fastener Co., Ltd. launched a new generation of special fastener series for solar brackets. With better materials, stronger performance and more precise adaptability, the products fully meet the installation and application requirements of photovoltaic projects at home and abroad, once again demonstrating the company's hardcore manufacturing strength. The R&D of this new product took 18 months. Combined with the climate characteristics and installation needs of photovoltaic projects in different regions around the world, the product structure was optimized in a targeted manner, solving the industry pain points of traditional photovoltaic fasteners such as easy corrosion, easy loosening and poor adaptability in complex environments, and obtaining a number of utility model patent certifications.

The new products launched this time cover a full range of accessories such as high-strength bolts, anti-corrosion nuts and bracket connectors for photovoltaics. Made of high-quality carbon structural steel and 304/316 stainless steel, and treated with special hot-dip galvanizing and Dacromet surface processes, the products have super corrosion resistance, wind pressure resistance and aging resistance, and can adapt to various complex and harsh environments such as deserts, coasts and high-cold areas. At the same time, relying on precision processing equipment and strict quality inspection processes, the company achieves precise product dimensions and complete specifications, supports non-standard customization, perfectly fits various solar bracket installation scenarios, greatly improves the stability and service life of photovoltaic power stations, and reduces later operation and maintenance costs. The new products also optimize the installation structure, simplify the installation process, help the construction team improve installation efficiency, and further enhance the market competitiveness of the products.

This new product launch is an important achievement of Youlong Fastener's deep cultivation in the new energy field and adherence to technological innovation. In the future, the company will continue to optimize the product structure, increase R&D investment, create higher-quality photovoltaic supporting fasteners, and provide solid support for global clean energy construction.

About Us

Handan Youlong Fastener Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer dedicated to the R&D, production and sales of solar mounting brackets and precision fasteners, located in Handan City - the renowned“China Fastener Capital” in Hebei Province, enjoying superior geographical location and mature industrial supply chain advantages.