Mirziyoyev Bets On Nuclear Power To Fuel Uzbekistan's Economic Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's nuclear energy program is emerging as a key component of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's strategy to strengthen energy security, attract investment and support long-term economic growth, as the country advances construction of its first nuclear power plant and prepares a second project.

Uzbekistan's first integrated nuclear power plant, under construction in the Forish district of the Jizzakh region, is designed to have a total capacity of 2,110 megawatts (MW) and generate an estimated 16–17 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. The project's total estimated cost is $9.5 billion.

The project entered its active construction phase on June 4, 2026. In August, Mirziyoyev announced that preparations were also underway for a second nuclear power plant, although its location, capacity, and construction timeline have not been disclosed.

The expansion comes as Uzbekistan seeks to increase electricity generation to meet rising demand from industrial production, population growth and investment projects. For the government, nuclear power represents not only an additional source of electricity but also an opportunity to develop domestic engineering expertise and strengthen the country's technological capabilities.

Energy demand drives nuclear ambitions

Uzbekistan's nuclear program forms part of a broader strategy to expand generating capacity and diversify the national energy mix.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 5, Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan planned to increase total electricity generation from 87 billion kilowatt-hours to 120 billion kilowatt-hours annually by 2030, with renewable energy sources accounting for 54% of the total.

The president noted that electricity production had already increased from 58 billion to 87 billion kilowatt-hours through large-scale investment projects.

He also linked the nuclear power project to the country's long-term technological development and the training of a new generation of engineers.

“For us, this is a project for long-term development, the training of a new engineering school, and the development of advanced technologies,” Mirziyoyev said.

He added that Uzbekistan intended to expand the peaceful application of nuclear technology beyond electricity generation, including in medicine, agriculture, industry and science.

The country's economic expansion is reinforcing the need for additional generating capacity. Mirziyoyev said Uzbekistan's gross domestic product had increased from $50 billion to $147 billion over the preceding decade, creating demand for new power generation facilities and supporting infrastructure.

In August, speaking at a ceremony launching investment projects in the Khorezm region, the president also stressed that reliable electricity supplies and competitive prices were essential to attracting investors.

“If we fail to deliver on our strategy through 2030, fail to guarantee power supply, and fail to bring down costs, who will come? No one, ever,” he said.

These priorities help explain why the government is pursuing nuclear energy alongside solar and wind projects. While renewable generation is expected to account for a growing share of electricity production, nuclear power could provide stable baseload generation to complement weather-dependent sources.

Nuclear power as an economic development tool

The economic contribution of nuclear power will depend on more than the amount of electricity generated. The project could also create demand for domestic suppliers, construction companies, engineering services, and specialized technical personnel.

According to official project parameters, the integrated nuclear power plant will combine two VVER-1000 reactor units, each with a capacity of 1,000 MW, and two small modular RITM-200N reactors, each rated at 55 MW.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate 16–17 billion kilowatt-hours annually, equivalent to approximately 12–15% of Uzbekistan's projected electricity mix under official estimates.

The construction and operation of the plant will require supporting infrastructure, including electricity transmission networks, water systems, transportation links and facilities for workers. These requirements could create opportunities for domestic businesses to participate in the project and develop expertise in complex infrastructure construction.

During a review of the project on September 2, Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of construction quality, safety, and timely implementation. Authorities also highlighted plans for a modern satellite town to accommodate personnel involved in the nuclear program.

Developing a qualified workforce will be another important priority. Nuclear facilities require specialized expertise in engineering, reactor operations, radiation protection and technical maintenance. Training programs and international educational cooperation could help Uzbekistan build these capabilities and reduce its long-term dependence on external specialists.

The extent of the economic benefits will depend on how much domestic industry can participate in the project, the development of local expertise and the ability to control construction and operating costs.

Uzbekistan is already exploring potential partnerships with international companies to support the construction and infrastructure stages of its nuclear program.

On September 25, Uzatom Agency and Türkiye's Özaltın Holding discussed possible cooperation on the nuclear power plant project, including civil and earthworks, hydraulic structures, transportation infrastructure and social facilities.

Özaltın Holding CEO Muzaffer Özdemir said the company was interested in assessing the project in areas where it has relevant expertise. The Turkish group has experience in major energy and infrastructure projects, including hydropower plants, dams, bridges and water infrastructure. It has also carried out civil construction work on a residential complex for personnel of Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant.

Uzatom Director Azim Axmedxadjayev said the government aimed to attract international companies with proven experience while developing Uzbek enterprises, expanding localization and training the national workforce.

The discussions have not resulted in a construction contract, but they illustrate the potential role of international infrastructure companies in supporting the project. If cooperation advances, domestic suppliers and contractors could gain opportunities to participate in construction, while workforce training and technology transfer could strengthen Uzbekistan's industrial capabilities.

U.S. cooperation adds a regulatory dimension

Alongside construction and industrial partnerships, Uzbekistan is developing the regulatory framework required to oversee its emerging nuclear sector.

In an exclusive interview with Trend on October 7, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) said it would work with Uzbekistan's Committee for Industrial, Radiation and Nuclear Safety to determine the initial areas and format of cooperation under a memorandum of understanding signed in September.

The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the 70th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It provides a framework for cooperation on nuclear and radiation safety, licensing and inspections, emergency preparedness, professional training and the exchange of expertise.

“The MOU is collaborative, so implementation will be based on activities agreed to by both parties. Any initial areas of cooperation will be decided jointly,” the NRC's Office of Public Affairs told Trend.

The commission said cooperation could include regulatory collaboration, information sharing and training, depending on the activities agreed upon by both sides.

“The NRC does not assess the technical capacity of its partners. We work with regulatory counterparts to identify areas for collaboration or information sharing, including training if mutually agreed,” it said.

The NRC also emphasized that regulatory responsibility would remain with the Uzbek authorities.

“NRC cooperation is intended to support strong regulatory programs that protect people and the environment. Regulatory responsibility remains with Uzbekistan,” the commission said.

The memorandum establishes a framework for institutional cooperation; it does not constitute a commitment by the United States to oversee or certify Uzbekistan's nuclear facilities.

For Uzbekistan, effective regulatory oversight will be essential as the project progresses toward commissioning and eventual operation. Licensing, inspections, emergency preparedness, and the training of qualified personnel will all be important to ensuring nuclear safety and maintaining public confidence.

The agreement also highlights the distinction between building nuclear infrastructure and developing the institutions needed to regulate it. Both will be essential to the long-term sustainability of Uzbekistan's nuclear program.

Balancing investment, safety and long-term costs

Despite the potential benefits, nuclear power projects require substantial upfront investment, lengthy construction periods and sustained spending on operation, maintenance, safety and waste management.

Uzbekistan's first plant carries an estimated price tag of $9.5 billion, making financing arrangements and cost control important factors in determining its long-term economic value.

The project's performance will depend not only on its generating capacity but also on construction deadlines, financing terms, operating costs, and the reliability of the electricity it supplies. Delays or cost overruns could affect the overall economic return, while greater domestic participation and the development of local expertise could improve the project's contribution to the economy.

Environmental protection, nuclear safety and effective regulatory oversight will be essential to the long-term success of Uzbekistan's nuclear program. The country's ability to expand nuclear generation and support industrial growth will depend on timely project implementation, sustainable financing, qualified domestic specialists and appropriate arrangements for emergency preparedness, radioactive waste management and spent nuclear fuel. As Uzbekistan prepares for a second nuclear power plant, the economic benefits of nuclear energy will ultimately depend on how effectively it manages the associated financial, technical, and regulatory responsibilities while ensuring reliable electricity supplies and attracting investment.