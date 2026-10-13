Marwynn Holdings Signs MOU With Omnix To Explore AI Computing And RWA Securities Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Under the MOU, NexaCore will serve as OmniX's preferred provider of AI computing and related services during an 18-month phased evaluation

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MWYN) ("Marwynn" or the "Company") announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with OmniX Technologies Pte. Ltd. ("OmniX"), a Singapore-incorporated company that owns and operates the OmniX digital asset trading platform. The MOU establishes a framework for evaluating potential collaboration in artificial intelligence ("AI") computing infrastructure, AI applications and data analytics, and real-world asset ("RWA") securities infrastructure.









Under the MOU, Marwynn will provide AI computing capacity and related services to the OmniX digital asset trading platform, primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, NexaCore Technologies, Inc. ("NexaCore"). During an 18-month phased evaluation period, NexaCore will serve as OmniX's preferred provider of AI computing capacity and related services. The parties intend to evaluate the results of pilot projects before pursuing negotiations toward definitive agreements.

OmniX operates a financial platform connecting global capital markets, with services spanning cryptocurrency spot and futures trading, multi-asset accounts, digital wallets, and brokerage-related offerings. The platform is also exploring the integration of digital asset trading infrastructure with RWA securities.

The parties will evaluate several areas of potential cooperation. In AI infrastructure, the proposed collaboration encompasses computing resources provided by Marwynn or NexaCore to support AI model training, fine-tuning, inference, and model serving. At the application level, the parties plan to explore AI agent orchestration, risk and margin analytics, fraud and market abuse detection, and RWA valuation and risk modeling.

Additionally, the parties will assess infrastructure supporting the issuance, custody, trading, settlement, and administration of RWA-related assets.

Marwynn established NexaCore in April 2026 to focus on AI computing infrastructure, high-performance computing ("HPC"), and related technology services. The potential collaboration with OmniX could provide NexaCore with an opportunity to expand into use cases involving demanding AI workloads.

Yin Yan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marwynn, said the parties intend to evaluate the potential benefits of the collaboration through measurable pilot projects. Any decision to enter into definitive agreements would depend on the results of those evaluations and subsequent negotiations.

Contact: Basy Chuang

Website:

Email:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at