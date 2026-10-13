Melexis: Transparency Declaration By Invesco Ltd.

Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

Notification by Invesco Ltd. of 8 October 2026

Summary of the notification

Melexis NV has received a transparency notification from Invesco Ltd. dated 8 October 2026, which indicates that, as a result of the disposal of shares on 1 October 2026, it now holds less than 5% of the voting rights of Melexis NV. Invesco Ltd. has thus crossed the 5% threshold (downward).

Content of the notification

The notification, dated 8 October 2026, contains the following information: