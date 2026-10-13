Melexis: Transparency Declaration By Invesco Ltd.
| Categories of notification
|Results of the received form
|Reason for the notification
| Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights;
Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
|Notification by
|A parent undertaking or a controlling person
|Persons subject to the notification requirement
| Invesco Ltd.
1331, Spring Street NW, Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA
|Date on which the threshold is crossed
|1 October 2026
|Threshold that is crossed
|5%
|Denominator
|40,400,000
|Notified details
| A) VOTING RIGHTS
Invesco Ltd.
- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 0
- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 0
- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0%
Invesco Advisers, Inc.
- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 2,080,998
- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,011,012
- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 4.98%
Invesco Capital Management LLC
- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 772
- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 378
- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0%
Invesco Asset Management Limited
- Previous notification: # of voting of rights: 0
- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 341
- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0%
Subtotal
- After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,011,731
- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 4.98%
B) EQUIVALENT FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
Invesco Capital Management LLC
- Type of financial instrument: shares lent to third parties
- After the transaction: # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised: 2,278
- After the transaction: % of voting rights: 0.01%
C) TOTAL
After the transaction: # of voting rights: 2,014,009
After the transaction: % of voting rights: 4.99%
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
| This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 01.10.2026.
Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity.
Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 4.98%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.01%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 0.001%.
|Additional information
|The disposal of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.
For more information:
Investor Relations
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About Melexis:
Melexis designs, develops, and delivers edge sensor and driver solutions with a heart for people and planet. Its mission is to empower engineers to turn their ideas into applications that support the best imaginable future, one that is safe, comfortable and sustainable.
Melexis specializes in powertrain, thermal management, lighting, e-brake, e-steering and battery solutions for the automotive sector. It also expands its presence in the emerging markets of sustainable world, alternative mobility, robotics, and digital health.
Founded in 1989 in Belgium, Melexis has grown to employ approximately 2,000 people in 12 countries, delivering cutting-edge technology to customers worldwide.
For more information, visit or follow Melexis on LinkedIn, and YouTube
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