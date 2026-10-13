TGS Announces Pelotas Sul Phase 2 Multi-Client Survey Offshore Brazil

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)– TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, in joint venture with SLB, announces the Pelotas Sul Phase 2 multi-client 3D survey offshore southern Brazil. The survey will cover approximately 11,200 square kilometers.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel is scheduled to commence data acquisition in October 2026, with completion in Q2/Q3 2027.

Building on Pelotas Sul Phase 1, acquired earlier this year, the new survey will further expand TGS' high-quality 3D seismic coverage in a frontier basin that continues to attract industry interest. The Pelotas Basin is supported by geological analogs along the conjugate margin and de-risked by discoveries in Namibia. The basin offers a broad range of underexplored play concepts, including turbidite systems, deep-water channels, and stratigraphic and structural traps.

Pelotas Sul Phase 2 includes a balanced mix of held and open acreage. This provides data coverage relevant to companies evaluating existing acreage, while also creating opportunities linked to future licensing rounds and potential farm-in activity.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented:“Pelotas Sul Phase 2 builds on the strong foundation established by Phase 1 and further expands our coverage in a basin that is attracting growing client interest. The project will provide additional high-quality subsurface insight across both held and open acreage, supporting our customers as they evaluate existing positions and future exploration opportunities in the southern Pelotas Basin.”



For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Bård Stenberg

VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

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About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.