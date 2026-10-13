MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PR N°C3416C

STMicroelectronics to propose the reappointment of Jean-Marc Chery as President & CEO

Geneva, October 13, 2026 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) announced today that its Supervisory Board has asked Jean-Marc Chery, ST's President and CEO, to be available for a reappointment in his current role for an additional year. Jean-Marc Chery has accepted the proposal.

The Supervisory Board will therefore propose to the shareholders adoption at the Company's 2027 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the reappointment for a one-year term of Jean-Marc Chery, as Chairman of the Managing Board and the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Chery's leadership and vision, combined with a strong focus on execution, have provided ST with a clear strategic course supporting the continued development of ST's value proposition, and a strong foundation for long-term value creation for ST and its stakeholders.

The decision recognizes the importance of the continuity of ST's strategy, execution discipline and the momentum achieved under Mr. Chery's leadership.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 49,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things. We are on track to be carbon neutral in all direct and indirect emissions (scopes 1 and 2), product transportation, business travel, and employee commuting emissions (our scope 3 focus), and to achieve our 100% renewable electricity sourcing goal by the end of 2027. Further information can be found at

For more information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jérôme Ramel

EVP Corporate Development & Integrated External Communication

Tel: +41.22.929.59.20

...



MEDIA RELATIONS

Alexis Breton

Group VP Corporate External Communications

Tel: +33.6.59.16.79.08

...

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C3416C - Proposed reappointment JM Chery_13oct2026