Jennifer Nicole Lee Expands Her Career Into Luxury Retail As 'The VIP Queen Of Luxury Shopping' At Saks Fifth Avenue

Jennifer Nicole Lee,“The VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping,” brings warmth, fashion expertise, and personalized attention to luxury styling, helping clients express their individuality and shop with confidence.

A well-deserved milestone for fashion and styling royalty: Jennifer Nicole Lee,“The VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping,” named Bottega Veneta Brand Ambassador at Saks Fifth Avenue.

“To shop with Jennifer Nicole Lee, 'The VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping,' is to enjoy a royal welcome, a discerning eye for style, and the privilege of truly personalized luxury service.”

The Queen of Fitness Jennifer Nicole Lee, expands her luxury real estate empire to now offer luxury retail fashion concierge services.

- Jennifer Nicole LeeMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jennifer Nicole Lee, known as“The VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping,” announces a new chapter in her career as a VIP Style Advisor at Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland. With her own online shopping storefront and a newly appointed Bottega Veneta brand ambassador role at Saks, Lee is bringing her passion for personal transformation to luxury fashion and elevated personal style.After more than two decades in the fitness industry, earning her IFBB professional competition card and building a career as an author, coach, and entrepreneur, Lee expanded her interests into luxury real estate. Her latest role marks a natural evolution of her lifelong appreciation for beauty, confidence, craftsmanship, and exceptional service.“After authoring 19 books, appearing on more than 103 magazine covers, and establishing myself as an award-winning IFBB Professional athlete over two decades in the fitness industry, I expanded into luxury real estate. Bringing my VIP services to luxury fashion is a natural evolution,” said Lee.“I'm excited to help my discerning, affluent clientele fulfill their styling and shopping needs with the same passion for confidence, personal transformation, and exceptional service that has guided my entire career.”At Saks Fifth Avenue, Lee offers personalized styling and VIP Private shopping assistance across luxury leather goods, designer handbags, ready-to-wear, special-occasion dressing, fine jewelry, prestige fragrances, skincare, and cosmetics. Her approach draws on knowledge of celebrated fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Valentino, Christian Louboutin, Tom Ford, Miu Miu, and Prada.From selecting a signature handbag to coordinating a complete wardrobe or discovering a distinctive fragrance, Lee creates a shopping experience shaped around each client's taste, lifestyle, and occasion. Her services include in-person appointments at Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland and personalized virtual consultations.Adding to this career milestone, Lee has recently been named a Bottega Veneta brand ambassador at Saks Fifth Avenue. The role reflects her appreciation for the Italian luxury house's leather craftsmanship, signature Intrecciato weaving, and understated elegance.Through her personalized digital storefront, clients can explore selections and shop online, extending the experience beyond the store.For Lee,“Live & Dress in Luxury” represents more than a signature phrase. It expresses her commitment to helping clients bring confidence, individuality, and thoughtful style into their everyday lives.Explore Jennifer Nicole Lee's storefront:About Jennifer Nicole LeeJennifer Nicole Lee is the author of 19 books, a fitness personality, an award-winning IFBB Professional athlete, a certified life coach, an actress, and an entrepreneur whose career spans more than two decades. She has appeared on more than 103 magazine covers and expanded her career into luxury real estate and luxury shopping. Now serving as a VIP Style Advisor at Saks Fifth Avenue Dadeland and a Bottega Veneta brand ambassador at Saks, she brings her experience in confidence building and personal transformation to luxury shopping under her personal brand,“The VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping.”Media ContactJennifer Nicole LeePhone: 305-305-5002Website:

Jennifer Nicole Lee

JNL Worldwide, Inc

+1 305-305-5002

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Jennifer Nicole Lee, The "VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping" Showcases Her Passion for Fashion & also Luxury Designer Labels, Helping Her VIP Clients Shop with Ease

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Jennifer Nicole Lee Expands Her Career Into Luxury Retail as 'The VIP Queen of Luxury Shopping' at Saks Fifth Avenue News Provided By JNL Worldwide, Inc October 13, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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