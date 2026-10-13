Precision Dry Ice Cleaning Announces $1,000 Maintenance Contract Credit

illustration of dry ice blasting for industrial tooling. Precision Dry Ice Cleaning provides mobile cleaning for planned shutdowns and recurring maintenance.

process illustration: dry ice pellets strike deposits and become gas. No wash water is added; removed deposits still require collection.

Precision Dry Ice Cleaning offers a $1,000 maintenance contract credit. Book cleaning before December 31, 2026, and sign a maintenance contract within 30 days after project completion. No minimum contract value. AI-generated graphic.

illustration of dry ice blasting for commercial bakery equipment. Precision Dry Ice Cleaning supports planned maintenance and production deposit removal. This is not a customer-job photograph.

illustration of dry ice blasting for injection mold tooling. Precision Dry Ice Cleaning provides mold cleaning during planned maintenance. This is not a customer-job photograph.

Mobile dry ice blasting supports planned shutdowns and recurring equipment cleaning across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware

- David ZybinKEANSBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Precision Dry Ice Cleaning announced a $1,000 credit toward a maintenance contract for customers who book a cleaning project before December 31, 2026. The maintenance contract must be signed within 30 days after project completion, with no minimum contract value required.The company provides mobile dry ice blasting for manufacturers and industrial facilities across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Services address production buildup on injection and rubber molds, foundry tooling, food production and bakery equipment, coffee roasters, printing presses and packaging machinery. Customers can arrange individual equipment cleaning, coordinated shutdown work or a recurring maintenance program.For maintenance teams, the objective is to reduce time spent cleaning and recover production time within an existing shutdown window. Removing deposits before inspection, repair or adjustment gives those tasks a clearer starting point. Planning around each asset's availability helps keep cleaning aligned with the rest of the outage.Cleaning without wash water or abrasive gritDry ice blasting uses compressed air to propel solid carbon dioxide particles at attached deposits. Particle impact, cooling and the dry ice's change from solid to gas help loosen buildup without added detergents, cleaning solvents or abrasive grit.Dry ice blasting adds no wash water, eliminating wash-water drying time and helping maintenance teams shorten the cleaning portion of a planned shutdown. The dry ice becomes gas, leaving no spent blasting media to collect. Removed grease, carbon, ink, adhesive and other deposits still require collection as part of the cleaning work.Injection and rubber mold cleaningMold cleaning targets resin residue, off-gassing deposits and release-agent buildup on cavities, vent areas, parting lines, inserts and core pins. Projects can cover an individual tool, a group of molds or recurring toolroom maintenance.In-press cleaning addresses exposed tooling surfaces while the mold remains installed during a maintenance pause, reducing dismantling where those surfaces can be reached. Bench cleaning covers molds removed for a changeover or other tooling work. Cleaning molds at operating temperature is coordinated with the facility's tooling team, including equipment isolation and the conditions required for the work. Deposit removal prepares specified surfaces for inspection and subsequent maintenance.Food production and commercial bakery equipmentFood and bakery services target baked-on carbon, hardened dough, sugar residue, grease and attached product deposits. Equipment includes oven bands, mixers, dough dividers, depositors, proofers, proof box grids, conveyors, baggers and downstream handling machinery.Cleaning exposed surfaces on installed equipment can reduce dismantling during a maintenance stop. Where the facility approves hot-equipment cleaning and establishes the required work conditions, the process can also reduce cooling-related delays. The cleaning plan identifies the deposits to remove and the components that need protection or exclusion.Coffee-roaster work addresses oils, carbon and roasting deposits on drum surfaces, cooling trays and specified production components. Feed hoppers, bins, conveyors and packaging equipment can be included in the scope. Food facilities continue to follow their sanitation, allergen-control and equipment-release procedures alongside deposit removal.Foundry molds and core boxesFoundry services address release-agent and process deposits on molds, core boxes and die-casting tools. The task list identifies tooling faces, vents and other areas requiring cleaning, with priorities tied to each tool's next inspection or maintenance step.Grouping several tools within a planned outage helps organize the work around production needs. The sequence accounts for when each tool becomes available, the deposits to remove and when the facility needs it returned for the next task.Printing presses and packaging machineryPrinting services remove dried ink, grease, adhesive and attached residue from press frames, guards, trays and related machinery during a planned press outage or maintenance stop.Packaging and converting work addresses adhesive buildup, label residue and production deposits on conveyor frames, guides, labelers, baggers and surrounding equipment. Cleaning connected stations within the same stop supports a coordinated cleaning and setup sequence. The scope distinguishes the surfaces to clean from nearby components that require protection.Planning shutdowns and recurring maintenanceShutdown planning connects cleaning with inspection, repairs, adjustment and restart. An equipment list should identify each asset, the cleaning priority, its earliest release time and the deadline for returning it to the maintenance team. This gives planners a basis for sequencing work when several departments or contractors share the outage.The schedule also needs time for setup, deposit collection and inspection. Facility teams coordinate equipment isolation, ventilation and return-to-service decisions with their existing procedures. Defining the required cleaning result in advance helps the team check completed work before moving to the next task.For recurring maintenance, the first visit establishes a baseline for later cleaning. Equipment identifiers, recurring deposits and observed buildup help shape the task list and intervals around operating conditions and production schedules. Details are available through the company's maintenance program at maintenance/.Maintenance contract credit and project inquiriesThe $1,000 credit applies toward the maintenance contract. Cleaning bookings must be made before December 31, 2026, and the contract must be signed within 30 days after project completion. No minimum maintenance contract value is required.Facility managers, maintenance teams and production supervisors can start a conversation with a short project description and site ZIP code at planned-shutdown-cleaning/ or by calling 917-695-9595. Equipment photos, an asset list and the target maintenance window can follow as the scope takes shape.About Precision Dry Ice CleaningPrecision Dry Ice Cleaning is the registered alternate name of Tri-State Laser Cleaning LLC. The company provides mobile dry ice blasting across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware for industrial equipment, production tooling, commercial facilities, vehicles and marine applications.

David Zybin

Precision Dry Ice Cleaning

+1 917-695-9595

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