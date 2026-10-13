Before It Breaks Author Gabriella Pomare Opens NY And LA Interviews: 5 Ways To Protect Relationships This Holiday Season

Gabriella Pomare author of Before it Breaks: A Modern Guide to Love, Conflict, Repair & The Conversations That Change Everything

Before it Breaks: A Modern Guide to Love, Conflict, Repair and The Conversations That Change Everything

Gabriella Pomare is booking NYC Nov 16–18 and LA Nov 19–20 interviews on holiday relationships as Before It Breaks pre-sales open in November 2026.

- Segment ProducerNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Before the turkey is carved, the gifts are wrapped or the family photograph is taken, there are conversations couples need to have. Australian author, speaker, media commentator, podcast host and family lawyer Gabriella Pomare is opening US interview bookings ahead of Thanksgiving, offering producers a practical, compelling perspective on the relationship pressures behind the holiday picture.Pomare will be available in New York from November 16–18 and Los Angeles from November 19–20, 2026, for morning television, news segments, radio, newspaper and online interviews, and podcast guest appearances. Her visit coincides with the November 2026 pre-sale launch of her second book, Before It Breaks: A Modern Guide to Love, Conflict, Repair and the Conversations That Change Everything, ahead of its release on March 2, 2027.The award-winning author and internationally recognised thought leader brings more than a decade of family law and relationships experience to a question that belongs well beyond the courtroom: what happens in a relationship before either person says it is over?For holiday audiences, that question can be sitting beneath an argument about whose parents to visit, an unaffordable gift list, the expectation that one partner will make everything magical, or the uncertainty of a first celebration after separation. Pomare offers clear language and recognisable examples that turn those tensions into useful conversations.Five things audiences will learn:1. Before you carve the turkey: the five conversations couples need now.Audiences will learn how to discuss spending, extended family, holiday workload, time together and boundaries before those decisions become arguments. The takeaway is an agreement couples can make before the gathering: what matters to each of us, what can we realistically manage, and who is responsible for making it happen?2. Making the magic should not mean carrying it alone.Behind a beautiful holiday is often someone remembering every gift, meal, invitation and child's need. Pomare explores why“just tell me what to do” can leave one partner carrying the responsibility, and how couples can share ownership of the planning as well as the tasks. Viewers will learn to recognise the resentment beneath an apparently small disagreement.3. Your family, our boundaries: how to back your partner at the holiday table.From comments about parenting to questions about another baby, a family gathering can put a couple's loyalties under pressure. Audiences will learn how to agree on boundaries beforehand and respond to uncomfortable comments without turning the celebration into a confrontation. Podcast conversations can explore the deeper question of when keeping relatives happy starts costing a couple their connection.4. Is this our last Christmas together? Helping children through family change.For parents contemplating separation or celebrating apart for the first time, Pomare offers a child-centred discussion about reassurance, predictable plans and keeping adult grievances out of children's celebrations. Audiences will learn how to explain changing arrangements without making promises about reconciliation, avoid asking children to choose sides, and give them permission to enjoy time with each parent.5. A hard holiday season or a relationship pattern you can no longer ignore?Exhaustion can bring existing tensions to the surface, but couples need language for understanding what they are experiencing. Drawing on the book's“Season or Pattern” framework, Pomare invites audiences to consider whether a problem changes when pressure eases, whether both partners take responsibility and whether conversations lead to meaningful change. The aim is to help people ask clearer questions about connection, conflict and what needs attention.Why this guest, why this holiday season?These topics give producers seasonal relevance with substance: accessible morning-show takeaways, thoughtful newspaper and digital features, and candid podcast conversations about ambition, motherhood, identity, emotional affairs and the feeling of becoming roommates.Pomare's perspective comes from working with people when the consequences of avoided conversations have become impossible to ignore. Her first book, The Collaborative Co-Parent, explored family life after separation; Before It Breaks brings that conversation earlier, examining love, conflict, repair and the everyday ways couples can lose sight of each other.Her Australian and international media appearances include NBC, CBS, Fox, Today Extra, The Morning Show and ABC. Alongside her books and speaking, she hosts the Before It Breaks podcast and shares relationship commentary with an Instagram community of more than 78,000.Media availabilityNew York: November 16–18, 2026Los Angeles: November 19–20, 2026Now accepting enquiries for television and morning-news segments, radio, newspaper and online features, and podcast interviews. In-person bookings are subject to scheduling. Remote interviews are also available by arrangement.Book detailsBefore It Breaks: A Modern Guide to Love, Conflict, Repair and the Conversations That Change EverythingAuthor: Gabriella PomarePre-sales commence: November 2026Release date: March 2, 2027Published by Big Sky Publishing; distributed by Simon & Schuster.Media contact:Gabriella Pomare...Instagram: @thegabriellapomare

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Before It Breaks Author Gabriella Pomare Opens NY and LA Interviews: 5 Ways to Protect Relationships This Holiday Season News Provided By Gabriella Pomare October 13, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry



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