BPMG Launches More Challenging 'Chinese Restaurant' Demo For Cooking Adventure On Steam

New Demo to Be Featured During Steam Cooking Fest and Steam Next Fest Ahead of November Launch Full release scheduled for November

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BPMG (CEO Jihoon Cha) today released a new, more challenging demo featuring the“Chinese Restaurant” for its cooking simulation game Cooking Adventure on Steam. The game will also participate in Steam Cooking Fest and Steam Next Fest.

In Cooking Adventure, players prepare and serve dishes to fulfill customer orders across a variety of themed restaurants. The mobile version has surpassed 33 million downloads worldwide and is available as My Little Chef in Korea and Cooking Adventure in international markets.

The Steam edition is a premium PC game that adapts the original mobile experience for PC players. It is designed to let players enjoy a wide range of restaurants and stages without in-app purchases.

In September, BPMG released a demo featuring 20 stages across the“Grill House” and“Sushi House.” Based on player feedback, the team has now added a new restaurant. The“Chinese Restaurant” features 21 stages and is designed to offer a greater challenge than the previous demo.

Steam Cooking Fest, an official Steam event highlighting cooking and restaurant management games, runs from October 12 to 19 (PDT). The event provides an opportunity for Cooking Adventure to introduce its cooking gameplay to a wider audience.

The game will also participate in Steam Next Fest, a Steam event featuring demos of upcoming games, running from October 19 to 26 (PDT). Through these events, BPMG aims to build awareness and encourage players to add the game to their Steam wishlists ahead of launch.

The Steam version of Cooking Adventure is scheduled for release in November.

# # #

Media Contact

Sunhee Ha, Director, Communications Office, BPMG

Tel: +82-10-2334-6645 | Email:...

About Cooking Adventure

Official website:

Steam page:

About BPMG

Founded in August 2021, BPMG provides blockchain and AI services, including the multi-chain wallet K-Mint, blockchain platform development, stablecoin consulting, and the EcoSpace AI solution. The company has raised KRW 7 billion (approximately USD 5 million) in Series A funding and works with IT partners such as ITCEN, Megazone, and Galaxia Metaverse. Through its subsidiary Blomics, BPMG also operates game services including Tales Runner, Fortress 3 Blue, EOS Red, and EOS Black.

Sunhee Ha

BPMG

+ +821023346645

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BPMG Launches More Challenging 'Chinese Restaurant' Demo for Cooking Adventure on Steam News Provided By CLAP October 13, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.