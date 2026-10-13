Chicago Videographer Emiliano Abedini Earns Six 2026 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Nominations

Emiliano Abedini - Emmy Award Night 2025

Photographer and producer recognized across five programs plus an individual photography craft category by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of NATAS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emiliano Abedini, a Chicago videographer and photographer who has already won four Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards across the 2024 and 2025 competitions, has received six more nominations in the 2026 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards, announced by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

The nominations span five programs produced for Univision Chicago (WGBO), where Abedini is credited as producer, associate producer, and photographer, plus an individual nomination in the Photography-Short and Long Form Content craft category. Outside the newsroom, Abedini brings the same broadcast standard to business clients as a conference videographer in Chicago and through commercial video production in Chicago for brands.

Abedini's 2026 nominations are:

. Orgullo del Barrio (Producer) – Outstanding Achievement for Human Interest Content

. La Villita: Un Pedacito de México (Associate Producer) – Outstanding Achievement for Documentary – Topical

. Rieles y Raíces (Associate Producer)-Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering-Nostalgia/Historical

. Fe sin fronteras: Los Latinos y el Islam (Photographer)-Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering-Religion

. Costurera de los Bulls (Associate Producer) – Outstanding Achievement for Lifestyle Content

. Emiliano Abedini: Composite (individual craft)-Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Photography-Short and Long

Form Content

Orgullo del Barrio, hosted by Jorge Muñoz with Luis Felipe Godínez as executive producer, marks Abedini's first nomination as a full producer. La Villita: Un Pedacito de México, a documentary on Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, competes against entries from WMAQ, WBBM, and WTTW in the Documentary-Topical category. The photography craft nomination recognizes Abedini's camera work across a composite of his short- and long-form pieces for the station.

"Every one of these stories came from a neighborhood, a family, or a tradition that rarely gets a camera pointed at it," said Abedini. "Being recognized six times in one year is humbling, but the credit belongs to the people who let us into their lives and to the team at Univision Chicago that trusted me to tell those stories with care."

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of NATAS covers television markets in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, including Chicago, Rockford, Peoria-Bloomington, Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay-Appleton, Wausau-Rhinelander, and South Bend-Elkhart. Entries are judged by peer chapters nationwide on content, creativity, and execution, and each is measured against a standard of excellence rather than directly against other entries. Winners will be announced at the Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Awards ceremony in Chicago on [CEREMONY DATE].

The 2026 nominations bring Abedini's Chicago/Midwest Emmy® record to four wins and six nominations in the last three cycles.

From broadcast to business video

The same discipline behind the nominations drives Abedini's conference work. He films keynotes, breakout sessions, speaker interviews, and same-week recap edits at venues including McCormick Place, Navy Pier, and the city's major convention hotels, with many clients flying in from out of state or overseas.

For brands, he leads commercial productions from concept through delivery: broadcast-ready spots, product films, and social cut-downs. "A newsroom teaches you to get the story right the first time, on a deadline, with whatever the day gives you," Abedini said. "Conference organizers and brands need exactly that."

About Emiliano Abedini

Emiliano Abedini is a Chicago-based videographer, photographer, and producer. A four-time Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Award winner, he works as a videographer and photographer with Univision Chicago (WGBO) and independently produces brand films, commercial video, documentary-style content, drone footage and photography for businesses across Chicago and its suburbs. His work is at emilianoabedini.

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Chicago Videographer Emiliano Abedini Earns Six 2026 Chicago/Midwest Emmy® Nominations News Provided By Creative Sphere Media LLC October 13, 2026, 04:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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