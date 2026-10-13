Skin Med Spa In Downers Grove Adds Picosecond Laser Tattoo Removal For Patients In Chicago's Western Suburbs

Downers Grove med spa adds picosecond laser tattoo removal for Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Burr Ridge, Clarendon Hills, Western Springs, and Naperville patients.

DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Skin Med Spa, a nurse-practitioner-owned medical spa at 960 Warren Ave. in downtown Downers Grove, has added a picosecond laser for tattoo removal. The treatment is available to patients from Hinsdale, Oak Brook, Burr Ridge, Clarendon Hills, Western Springs, Naperville, and the surrounding western suburbs of Chicago.A picosecond laser delivers energy in pulses measured in trillionths of a second. The Q-switched lasers that served as the standard for tattoo removal for decades work in nanoseconds, or billionths of a second. The shorter pulse breaks ink into finer particles, and the body's lymphatic system clears them in the weeks after each session. Less heat reaches the surrounding skin in the process. The technology treats black ink as well as red, blue, and green pigments, which nanosecond lasers have historically treated less consistently.Tattoo removal at the clinic is led by Michael Fressola, ACNP-BC, a board-certified acute care nurse practitioner and Rush University graduate. Fressola first worked with laser tattoo removal in 1998 as a partner at Advanced Cosmetic Lasers in Chicago.“When we were removing tattoos in 1998, colored ink was the hardest part of the job, and patients planned around that. Picosecond technology changes how the ink breaks apart. What hasn't changed is that every tattoo has to be assessed in person. Size, ink density, color, age, and placement all affect how many sessions it will take,” said Fressola.Barbara Kowalczyk, FNP-BC, and Noelle Trost, LE, a certified laser technician and licensed esthetician, will also perform tattoo removal treatments.Each patient starts with an in-person assessment. The provider reviews the tattoo's size, colors, ink density, age, and location, along with the patient's skin type and sun exposure history. Sessions last minutes and do not require numbing beforehand. Treatments are spaced several weeks apart so fragmented ink has time to clear. Patients are asked to protect the area from sun for two to four weeks before and after each session. Patients can choose full removal or partial fading to prepare for a cover-up by a tattoo artist. Session pricing typically ranges from $150 to $250 depending on tattoo size, with larger pieces priced individually at the assessment.Skin Med Spa is a short walk from the Main Street station on Metra's BNSF line, which also serves Western Springs, Hinsdale, Clarendon Hills, Westmont, Lisle, and Naperville. By car, the clinic is about 10 to 15 minutes from Hinsdale, Oak Brook, and Burr Ridge, with access from I-88 and I-355. The clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and same-day appointments are available.Tattoo removal joins the clinic's existing laser services: laser hair removal, CoolPeel CO2 resurfacing, Opus Plasma, ResurFX non-ablative resurfacing, and IPL photofacials. The practice also offers neuromodulator and dermal filler treatments, PDO thread lifts, microneedling, medical-grade facials and peels, truSculpt iD body contouring, and medical weight loss programs.Treatment details are available at theskinmedspa/treatments/tattoo-removal. Patient reviews of the clinic are compiled at theskinmedspareviews.About Skin Med SpaSkin Med Spa is a medical spa at 960 Warren Ave., Downers Grove, IL 60515, owned and operated by board-certified nurse practitioners Barbara Kowalczyk, FNP-BC, and Michael Fressola, ACNP-BC. The clinic serves Downers Grove and the western suburbs of Chicago with injectable, laser, skin, and body treatments. 630-541-8413 | theskinmedspa, with patient reviews onMedia Contact: Skin Med Spa, 630-541-8413, theskinmedspa

Ansh Shah

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Skin Med Spa in Downers Grove Adds Picosecond Laser Tattoo Removal for Patients in Chicago's Western Suburbs News Provided By seenai October 13, 2026, 04:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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