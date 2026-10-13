CM Sharma Orders Probe Into Bhedana's Death Beniwal Demands Removal Of IG, SP

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 13 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure a fair and thorough investigation into the death of former BJP MLA Attar Singh Bhedana.

Bhedana was allegedly lynched to death by a mob in the Bharatpur district on Monday following a dispute over the resumption of a crusher plant.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) president and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded the immediate removal of the Bharatpur Range Inspector General (IG) and the district Superintendent of Police (SP). The developments come amid mounting demands for accountability following the alleged murder of the former Bayana MLA in Bharatpur district.

Chief Minister Sharma spoke to the DGP on Monday to obtain details of the case and review the situation. According to sources, he also discussed the matter with Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham and directed him to monitor developments closely.

The Chief Minister has stressed the need for a fair and comprehensive investigation to establish the facts and ensure appropriate action.

Beniwal has raised concerns over the state's law-and-order situation and the functioning of the police administration in connection with Bhadana's death.

The RLP chief demanded the immediate removal of the Bharatpur Range IG and the district SP, arguing that an impartial investigation was essential.

Beniwal also referred to allegations by local residents that Bhedana was assaulted following alleged instigation by Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham. These allegations require investigation and have not been established as facts.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment continues in Bhonda village, where an atmosphere of tension and silence has reportedly prevailed following the incident.

A medical board conducted a post-mortem examination at the mortuary of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur on Monday.

Following the examination, the family took Bhadana's body to Pali village in Haryana's Faridabad district. The family has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident.

Bhedana's wife, Kamlesh Bhadana, has filed a murder complaint against approximately 80 people, naming several alleged assailants. According to her complaint, she attempted to protect her husband during the attack but was pushed aside and assaulted. She also sustained injuries in the incident.

The complaint further refers to an earlier incident on September 25, when a group allegedly entered the stone crusher unit, assaulted employees, vandalised the facility and fled. A complaint regarding that incident was lodged at Weir police station on September 27.

The allegations and the circumstances surrounding Bhedana's death are expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

Attar Singh Bhedana is survived by a son and four daughters. His youngest daughter, Kiran Bhedana, is an IAS officer from the 2017 batch. His son, Arjun Singh Bhedana, practises law at the Supreme Court.

His death has triggered widespread grief in political circles and across the Bharatpur region, with condolences pouring in from administrative and legal circles as well.