'Misusing Democracy': Bengal Minister Attacks Cong Over INDIA Bloc Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Newtown, Oct 13 (IANS) West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday slammed the Opposition, saying that its leaders claim democracy has ended in the country while repeatedly criticising the government, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. He further said that they are misusing democracy.

Speaking to reporters, Ghosh said, "They (the Opposition) claim that democracy has ended in the country, and every day they hurl abuses at the government, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. They even went to the Supreme Court seeking a resolution, which the public is witnessing. Misusing democracy in this manner is something only the Congress party does, and they will face the consequences for it."

Ghosh also criticised Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his remarks on restrictions on protests in Delhi and said that it is because of democracy that you are able to make such statements.

"It is because of democracy that you are able to make such statements and take to the streets to protest. The people you are associating with were the ones who imposed the Emergency. Remember what happened to your father and the leaders of that time. So, stop making such unnecessary remarks. The public is watching. The Uttar Pradesh elections are approaching, so prepare well. People may give you another chance, but otherwise, you could face the same fate that Mamata Banerjee faced in West Bengal," Ghosh said.

His remarks came a day after Yadav criticised the Delhi Police's decision to remove Jantar Mantar from the list of designated protest sites, describing it as the 'biggest defeat' for the BJP government. Yadav suggested that protesters should be allowed to demonstrate on Lok Kalyan Marg, where the Prime Minister's residence is located.

He also said people should be thankful that they had not been directed to an 'underground' location to protest, alleging that the BJP and its associates held secret meetings at such places.

Meanwhile, Ghosh expressed confidence that no genuine voter would be removed during the ongoing electoral process. He said the scrutiny of voter names should be expedited and the eligibility of those under review clarified.

"No genuine voter's name will be removed. The Supreme Court has also stated this, and the process is underway. I feel we need to act a little faster and clarify the names that are still under scrutiny. The names of those who are eligible voters should be included, while those who are not eligible should be removed. That will happen too. Those who are indulging in excessive politics over this can do whatever they want," he said.

Commenting on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's planned protest, Ghosh described it as an old political practice and claimed that her party had lost public support.

"For 15 years, the people gave her an opportunity, and she did whatever she wanted, wrecking Bengal. Now see what we are doing. Bringing in outsiders to make them voters and getting them to vote, this kind of politics will no longer run in the country," he said.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress faction has planned a protest march in Kolkata on Tuesday against the Centre and the Election Commission, a day after staging a demonstration in New Delhi.

The march, organised by the party's student and youth wings, is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. from Rajabazar and proceed towards Park Circus. It remained unclear whether Banerjee would participate and whether the party had obtained police permission for the rally.