Durga Puja Special: 5 Bengali Restaurants In Delhi For Luchi, Kosha Mangsho And Fish Curry

Durga Puja is synonymous with festive gatherings, traditional Bengali delicacies and elaborate meals shared with loved ones. For Bengalis living away from Kolkata, familiar dishes such as luchi-alur dom, kosha mangsho, fish curry and rice often bring a sense of home during the celebrations. Delhi, particularly Chittaranjan Park, offers several restaurants serving Bengali specialities that can make the festive season more flavourful. Here are five Bengali restaurants in the capital to explore this Durga Puja.

1. Oh! Calcutta, Greater Kailash II

Oh! Calcutta is known for its focus on traditional Bengali cuisine, bringing regional flavours to the dining table. The menu features familiar preparations that reflect Bengal's rich culinary heritage. Visitors can look for classics such as shukto, fish curries and rich meat preparations. A traditional Bengali meal can be rounded off with payesh, a rice pudding commonly associated with celebrations and special occasions.

2. Maa Tara Restaurant, Chittaranjan Park

Chittaranjan Park, often called Delhi's mini Bengal, is a popular destination for Bengali food. Maa Tara Restaurant is an option for those seeking comforting regional dishes. Specialities to look for include mutton kosha, known for its slow-cooked meat and thick gravy, bhetki paturi, in which fish is wrapped in banana leaves, and aloo posto, a classic preparation made with potatoes and poppy-seed paste.

3. Aami Bangali, Chittaranjan Park

Aami Bangali, meaning 'I am Bengali', is another restaurant to consider for a traditional Bengali meal in CR Park. Its regional cuisine includes seafood preparations that hold a special place in Bengali food culture. Daab chingri, featuring prawns cooked with mustard-based flavours in a tender coconut, and ilish paturi are dishes worth checking for. Katla kalia, a rich fish curry, is another classic accompaniment to steamed rice.

4. Bangla Canvas, Chittaranjan Park

Bangla Canvas offers another option for diners exploring Bengali cuisine in the capital. A visit can be an opportunity to sample regional preparations and traditional meal combinations. Those planning a festive lunch with friends or family can check the current menu for Bengali thalis, which bring together rice, dal, vegetables and other accompaniments in one spread.

5. Bijoli Grill, Chittaranjan Park

Bijoli Grill is an option for those looking for Bengali food in a casual setting. Located in CR Park, it offers a convenient alternative for a relaxed meal or takeaway. Diners can explore the available Bengali specialities while planning a festive meal without an elaborate dining arrangement.

From traditional fish curries to slow-cooked meat dishes, these restaurants offer several ways to explore Bengal's culinary heritage in Delhi during Durga Puja. Checking menus and opening hours before visiting is recommended, especially during the festive rush.