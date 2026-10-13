Zeph Sanders And Dr. Parsa Mohebi Bring Hair Restoration Journey To The Screen At Beverly Hills Documentary Premiere

A moment from the premiere of ZEPH, a documentary directed by Henry Arres.

Zeph Sanders at the premiere of ZEPH, a documentary chronicling his personal journey with hair loss, confidence, and rediscovering his sense of self.

Directed by Henry Arres, the documentary explores Zeph's hair restoration journey, the emotional impact of hair loss and the stigma surrounding men's self-image

- Zeph SandersLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zeph Sanders' journey was never simply about losing hair. It was about what can happen when a change in appearance begins to change the way we see ourselves.More than six decades ago, plastic surgeon Dr. Maxwell Maltz explored this relationship in Psycho-Cybernetics. Through his work with patients, Maltz became fascinated by the concept of "self-image," the internal picture people carry of themselves and how concerns about physical appearance can extend far beyond the mirror.That idea sits at the heart of Zeph's story.Known online as LifeasZeph, Zeph Sanders built a community of hundreds of thousands of followers by openly documenting his hair loss and search for solutions. His journey was featured in The New York Times, which reported that he gained 600,000 TikTok followers in a year. Through personal updates, Zeph shared the treatments he tried, the progress he observed, and the emotional challenges of losing his hair. His documentation extended to his hair transplant and recovery, offering a personal look at the restoration process and its connection to confidence, self-image, and self-care.After years of exploring different approaches to hair loss, Zeph met with internationally recognized hair transplant surgeon Dr. Parsa Mohebi and the team at Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration. Together, they discussed his hair loss, available treatment options, and what could realistically be achieved through hair transplant.Zeph ultimately chose to undergo a hair transplant with Dr. Mohebi and continued documenting his experience throughout the process. Directed by Henry Arres, the resulting documentary follows not only his physical transformation but also the emotional experience surrounding hair loss, vulnerability, identity, and taking control of something that had affected how he saw himself.From a Personal Journey to the Big ScreenOn Sunday, September 20, 2026, Zeph's journey reached a new milestone when the documentary chronicling his experience with Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration premiered at The Crescent Theater in Beverly Hills, California.Under Arres' direction, the film brings Zeph's personal experience to the big screen, presenting his journey as a complete story rather than simply a before-and-after transformation.For Zeph, the results went far beyond his appearance."It changed my quality of life, and I can't be more grateful," Zeph said.His willingness to discuss hair loss publicly has also helped challenge a subject many men still hesitate to talk about. Zeph noted that some of the most personal conversations surrounding hair loss happen through direct messages rather than public comments, where people feel more comfortable privately sharing their own experiences.The documentary brings those conversations into the open, highlighting the emotional experiences that often remain hidden behind physical changes.Looking Beyond the HairDuring the premiere, Dr. Mohebi discussed the changes he sees in patients after their final results develop. Patients who once spent significant time worrying about their hair can reach a point where they feel they have regained a part of themselves they thought they had lost.That relationship between hair restoration and self-image has also been part of Dr. Mohebi's academic work, including research with Dr. William Rassman examining the psychosocial impact of hair restoration surgery.Director Henry Arres addressed another important theme explored throughout the documentary: the stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures for men. Arres discussed how men can face judgment for pursuing treatments intended to improve how they feel about themselves and how they wish to present themselves to the world.Through Zeph's willingness to share his experience, Arres' documentary challenges those expectations and encourages a more open conversation about men's appearance, confidence, and emotional well-being.Dr. Rassman also offered his perspective at the premiere. A pioneering hair restoration surgeon who helped advance modern techniques, including Follicular Unit Excision (FUE), Dr. Rassman trained Dr. Mohebi during his fellowship in surgical hair restoration.Dr. Rassman discussed why people ultimately choose hair transplantation: for many, it is about reaching a point where they no longer have to spend so much of their lives thinking about their hair.Once hair loss is no longer occupying the same mental space, patients can redirect their attention toward their personal, creative, and professional lives. He noted that this shift can be meaningful for people across different professions, including celebrities and business leaders who feel more comfortable focusing on their work rather than their appearance.Breaking the Taboo Around Men and Hair LossZeph's story reflects a broader change in the way men are beginning to discuss hair loss and appearance.For generations, men have often been expected to accept changes in their appearance without acknowledging the emotional effect those changes can have. Zeph chose a different approach.He spoke openly about his hair loss and the vulnerability he felt, documented the treatments he tried, and shared his decision to undergo a hair transplant, inviting others to follow his journey from treatment and recovery to his final results.Through Arres' direction, the documentary brings together the perspectives of a patient willing to share the realities of hair loss and a medical team focused on helping him understand and navigate his treatment options.For Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration, the film also highlights why hair restoration cannot be reduced to graft counts, surgical techniques, or before-and-after photographs. Every patient arrives with different goals, expectations, and personal reasons for seeking treatment.What began as Zeph documenting his struggle with hair loss ultimately became a story about self-image, choice, and transformation. With its September 20 premiere at The Crescent Theater, that story moved beyond social media and the treatment room and onto the big screen, bringing with it a conversation about men, hair loss, and quality of life that is too often left unspoken.About Dr. Parsa MohebiDr. Parsa Mohebi is an internationally recognized hair transplant surgeon and founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration. He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and a Fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. Dr. Mohebi completed his fellowship in surgical hair restoration under Dr. William Rassman and has contributed research,

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Zeph Sanders and Dr. Parsa Mohebi Bring Hair Restoration Journey to the Screen at Beverly Hills Documentary Premiere News Provided By Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration October 13, 2026, 04:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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