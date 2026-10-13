Formycon And Zydus: FYB206 Becomes First Publicly Announced Keytruda® Biosimilar Accepted For Review By FDA
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Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Admission
Formycon and Zydus: FYB206 Becomes First Publicly Announced Keytruda® Biosimilar Accepted for Review by FDA
13.10.2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release // October 13, 2026 Formycon and Zydus: FYB206 Becomes First Publicly Announced Keytruda ® Biosimilar Accepted for Review by FDA
------------------------ 1) Keytruda® is a registered trademark and Keytruda QlexTM is a trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ/USA.
2) Merck & Co., Inc.: Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2025.
3) Merck & Co., Inc.: Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results, August 4, 2026: About Formycon:
Formycon AG is a listed, independent developer of biosimilars based in Martinsried, one of the leading life science locations in Europe, just outside Munich, Germany. Its 200 employees from 27 countries cover the entire development chain, from laboratory analysis through manufacturing and clinical testing to the documents for approval. Three Formycon biosimilars are approved in ophthalmology and immunology and are marketed worldwide through commercialization partners. Four further candidates are in development, among them biosimilars to two of the best-selling biologic medicines in the world. With its products, Formycon makes highly effective therapies affordable for more people. Formycon AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. Further information can be found at: . About Zydus Lifesciences Limited:
Zydus Lifesciences Limited is an innovation-led life-sciences company with leadership positions across pharmaceuticals and consumer wellness, supported by an emerging MedTech franchise and a global footprint across the United States, India and other international markets. The group employs 30,000 people worldwide, including 1,500 scientists engaged in research and development. Zydus is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in life sciences through quality healthcare solutions that improve lives. Further information is available at . About Biosimilars:
Biosimilars are successor products to biologic medicines. They are not copies; each one is developed from the ground up and must demonstrate to the health authorities that it has no clinically meaningful differences from the reference product in terms of safety and efficacy. According to the IQVIA Institute, 118 biologic medicines with sales of USD 232 billion will lose their exclusivity in the US alone by 2034, and for only twelve of them is a biosimilar in development. In Europe, biosimilars have saved EUR 75 billion and made more than seven billion days of treatment possible. Contact:
Thorsten Ladda, Corporate Communications, +49 89 864667‐150
Elena Strassner, Investor Relations, +49 89 864667‐485
Joerg Allgaeuer, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, +49 89 864667‐107
Email: ...
Formycon AG, Fraunhoferstrasse 15, 82152 Planegg-Martinsried, Germany Sujatha Rajesh, Corporate Communications, +91-9974051180, ...
Arvind Bothra, Investor Relations, +91-7045656895, ... Disclaimer:
FYB206 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed. Certain statements contained in this release may constitute“forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“intend,”“project,” or“aim,” or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that, by their nature, are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. Formycon does not and will not give any assurance that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or prove to be accurate. Actual future business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable legal requirements, neither Formycon nor any other person intends to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements in this release to reflect actual events or developments, whether as a result of new information becoming available, new developments occurring in the future or otherwise, nor does it undertake any such obligation. 13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 864667 100
|Fax:
|+49 89 864667 110
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Oslo
|LEI Code:
|39120005TZ76GQOY8Z19
|EQS News ID:
|2414470
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2414470 13.10.2026 CET/CEST
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