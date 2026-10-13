Jackie Shroff Remembers Ashok Kumar On 115Th Birth Anniversary, Kishore Kumar On 39Th Death Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Jackie Shroff remembered late cinema icon Ashok Kumar on his birth anniversary and paid tribute to legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar on his death anniversary on Monday.

Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared separate montages celebrating the two legendary brothers.

In a tribute to Ashok Kumar, fondly known as 'Dada Moni', Jackie shared a black-and-white picture montage featuring the veteran actor in different looks from his illustrious career.

The montage was accompanied by the song“Dheere Dheere Aa Re Badal” from the 1943 film Kismet. Jackie captioned the post,“Fondly remembering Ashok Kumar ji on his birth anniversary”.

Born Kumudlal Ganguly on October 13, 1911, Ashok Kumar would have turned 115 this year. He began his career at Bombay Talkies reportedly as a laboratory assistant before making his acting debut with Jeevan Naiya in 1936.

He emerged as one of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema, with films such as Achhut Kanya, Kismet, Mahal, Parineeta, Bandini, Howrah Bridge, Jewel Thief, Victoria No. 203 and Aashirwad to his credit.

He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1988 and was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 1999 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Jackie also remembered Ashok Kumar's younger brother, and legendary singer Kishore Kumar, who died on October 13, 1987. Sharing a black-and-white picture of the singer-actor, Jackie paid tribute to him on his death anniversary.

The post featured the song“Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat”, Kishore Kumar's popular number from the 1964 film Teen Devian. The song, composed by S. D. Burman with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri, remains one of the memorable tracks associated with Kishore Kumar's career.

Born Abhas Kumar Ganguly on August 4, 1929, Kishore Kumar was a multifaceted artiste who made his mark as a playback singer, actor, music composer, lyricist and filmmaker.

Known for his distinctive voice, versatility and playful singing style, he delivered many evergreen songs, including“Roop Tera Mastana”,“Mere Sapno Ki Rani”,“Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana” and“Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat”.

He also enjoyed a successful acting career, starring in films such as Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, Half Ticket, Padosan and Jhumroo.

In a coincidence, Kishore Kumar passed away on Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. He died in Mumbai on October 13, 1987, following a heart attack, aged 58.

The loss deeply affected Ashok Kumar, who reportedly stopped celebrating his birthday after his younger brother's death.

Ashok Kumar passed away on December 10, 2001, at the age of 90, at his residence in Chembur, Mumbai.

–IANS

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