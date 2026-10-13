J&K: Forecast For Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Rain In Plains

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 13 (IANS) Light snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and rain in the plains were forecast by the local Meteorological Department, with trekkers and tourists advised to exercise caution, said officials on Tuesday.

The MeT Department said on Tuesday that a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is going to become active over Jammu and Kashmir from this afternoon, and under its influence, the weather would remain inclement till October 15.

“Higher reaches, including Zojila Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Sadhna Top, Gulmarg, Razdan Top, Sinthan Top and Gurez, are likely to receive light snowfall from today afternoon,” the MeT Department officials said.

Trekkers have been advised to avoid trekking in higher reaches till October 15, while tourists have been advised to exercise caution.

The mountain passes, such as Sadhna Top, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Pass and Razdan Pass, could be unsafe for travel during this period. The officials said the travellers must contact the traffic authorities to know about the road conditions before undertaking a trek to these mountain passes.

The weather department advisory said that between October 13 and October 15, generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches), or thunder or gusty winds at many places are likely.

“On October 16, generally dry weather with a brief spell of light rain at isolated places is expected. Between October 17 and October 24, generally dry weather is expected," the weather officials said.

“Farmers and apple growers are advised for safe storage of harvested apples, paddy and other crops in the 13-15 October period,” the advisory said.

Mornings and evenings are cold, and people across the Valley are wearing warm clothes. Many locals are seen now wearing the traditional Kashmiri tweed overgarment called the 'Phiren'.

The minimum temperature was 11.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, 6.8 degrees in Pahalgam and 5.4 degrees in Gulmarg. It was 18 degrees Celsius in Jammu, 17.5 degrees in Katra, 12.6 degrees in Batote, 10 degrees in Banihal and 8.4 degrees in Bhaderwah.