MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The U.S.-based company will bring sustained, high-intensity, tech-augmented therapy for UAE stroke, brain injury, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis patients, under physician-led medical oversight and continuous clinical review Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Indoma, a U.S.-based specialized neurorehabilitation company, has launched operations in Dubai, marking the next stage of its international expansion. Indoma's model is grounded in neuroplasticity, the brain's capacity to adapt and relearn after injury, and the evidence that meaningful gains remain possible for many patients even after progress is often assumed to stop.

After launching its first international clinical program in Santiago, Chile in 2025, Indoma will bring its intensive technology-augmented model to the UAE for people recovering from stroke, mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and other neurological events. In specific conditions such as Parkinson's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis, Indoma deploys similar cutting-edge technologies to maintain and improve neuromuscular and cognitive function.

Following a physician-led assessment, Indoma brings together medical oversight, multidisciplinary rehabilitation, and dedicated care coordination within one personalized plan, focusing on repetition, progression, and ongoing clinical review for suitable patients. Indoma delivers the sustained, high-intensity therapy of a specialist rehabilitation program in the patient's own environment, using breakthrough technologies to maximize each person's recovery potential.

“Hospital discharge is a milestone, not the end of the rehabilitation journey. That conviction is reflected in our name, drawing on the word 'indomitable' and the determination to keep moving forward in the face of adversity. We built Indoma to give patients and families a clear path forward when the next step is uncertain. Our focus on patient care drives us to look towards the future of medical technologies as well as to offer each patient the most appropriate and effective treatment currently available – the UAE's record of translating ambition into action makes it a natural place for the next stage of our growth.”

“The science of neuroplasticity shows that the brain's capacity to recover is not fixed, but can be activated and enhanced by high-frequency, high-intensity, repetitive input and consistent delivery – provided therapy is delivered at sufficient intensity and duration. Each element of Indoma's practice demonstrates our role in harnessing a patient's neuroplasticity: the intensity of therapy, the technologies we select, the home setting, the holistic support, and the duration of care. In the UAE, we intend to work as colleagues to the neurologists, neurosurgeons, and rehabilitation physicians already caring for these patients, and to uphold ourselves to the clinical governance expected of any academic center.”

Leading clinical delivery in Dubai will be Dr. Nazakat Hussain, Indoma's UAE Medical Director, a locally based Consultant in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation with over 30 years of experience across the UK and UAE, while also serving as Director of the Spinal Cord Injury Program and Clinical Lead for Neurorehabilitation at Specialized Rehabilitation Hospital (SRH) in Abu Dhabi. Joining him will be Dr. Dagi, who holds appointments as Professor of Neurosurgery at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and provides global medical leadership and clinical governance across all Indoma markets.

Indoma will complement the country's existing healthcare ecosystem by building clinical and referral relationships with physicians, hospitals, and rehabilitation partners, while working alongside the medical teams that patients already know and trust. The service will begin accepting patients through referral or by direct enquiry in the coming weeks.

Indoma is a U.S.-based specialized neurorehabilitation company helping people recover from stroke, mild traumatic brain injury, and other neurological conditions. Indoma brings intensive, technology-augmented rehabilitation into the patient's own home through highly personalized care plans shaped around each patient's needs, goals, and daily life. It delivers the sustained, high-intensity therapy of a specialist rehabilitation program within the patient's own environment. With Indoma, patients and their families gain more than exceptional medical care. They gain a clear path forward, supported by world-class medical expertise, continuous progress monitoring, and a curated suite of cutting-edge recovery technologies selected to enhance neuroplasticity. By turning uncertainty into action, Indoma makes recovery more personal, connected, and enduring, helping people restore function and self-sufficiency through care that continues well beyond the conventional plateau – in the comfort and privacy of the patient's home.

Aishwarya Mathur | Dushane Solomon | Srishti Soni

+971 55 699 6792 | +971 58 532 6136 | +971 50 647 3920

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