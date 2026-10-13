Why Did PLTR, DT, DDOG Stocks Surge To 52-Week Highs Today?



Palantir hit a record high after teaming up with Ondas to launch Regna AI, targeting defense and national security applications.

Dynatrace hit a five-year high after gaining initial FedRAMP High status, opening doors to more government contracts. Datadog hit a record $300.68 as demand for AI and cloud monitoring grew.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Dynatrace (DT) and Datadog (DDOG) hit fresh 52-week highs on Monday as AI demand, expanding government opportunities and bullish analyst calls lifted sentiment. Baird raised its Palantir price target to $250, while RBC Capital boosted targets on Dynatrace and Datadog ahead of software earnings.

Dynatrace stock gained 2%, while Palantir and Datadog pared gains and ended the session down 2% and 0.02%, respectively.

Palantir Expands Its Reach Into Defense AI

Palantir Technologies stock climbed to a record high of $212.94 after partnering with Ondas Holdings (ONDS) to establish Regna AI, a private company focused on AI applications for national security, defense and critical infrastructure. The venture aims to bring Palantir's technology to organizations seeking AI systems designed around sovereign and security-sensitive operations.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock slipped to 'bullish' from 'extremely bullish' territory the previous day.

Dynatrace Gains Ground In Federal Cloud Computing

Dynatrace stock rallied to a five-year high of after receiving“initial implementation” status under FedRAMP Class D High, a federal authorization milestone relevant to cloud services used in sensitive government environments. The development could help the company pursue additional opportunities with U.S. government, intelligence and defense customers.

RBC Capital raised its price target for Dynatrace to $73 from $59 and kept its 'Outperform' rating. The firm sees growth opportunities as cybersecurity companies combine their businesses and demand for AI monitoring increases. Dynatrace's annual recurring revenue rose 17% year-on-year to $2.14 billion in fiscal Q1 2027. The company also expanded its AI tools by acquiring Arize AI.

Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

Datadog Benefits From Rising AI Monitoring Needs

Datadog stock reached an all-time high of $300.68 as investors assessed the growing need to monitor cloud infrastructure and AI applications. Businesses deploying large language models are looking to deploy tools that track performance, usage and operational problems across complex technology systems.

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg increased his price target on DDOG to $320 from $280 while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating. The firm cited improving sentiment following Datadog's Q2 results, greater demand for AI-related monitoring and continued adoption of multicloud infrastructure.

Datadog is also developing AI-powered tools, including Bits AI, while expanding its customer base among businesses generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue. These developments could support further spending on its monitoring and security products. Retail sentiment around the stock remained 'bullish'.

So far this year, PLTR, DT, and DDOG stocks have gained between 17% and 111%.

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