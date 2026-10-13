Shawsheen Tree Co Shares Guidance For Homeowners With Ash Trees
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover explains how to recognize infestation, when treatment is still an option, and why dead ash trees should not be left standing
Andover, MA, October 13, 2026 – Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover is sharing information for local homeowners about emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that continues to kill untreated ash trees across Essex County. With leaves now falling, late fall is a practical time to look at ash trees closely and decide whether each one should be protected, monitored or removed.
What emerald ash borer does
Emerald ash borer larvae tunnel beneath the bark of ash trees and cut off the tree's ability to move water and nutrients. Infested trees usually decline over a few years, and nearly all untreated ash trees in an affected area eventually die. Because the damage happens under the bark, many homeowners don't notice a problem until the canopy is already thinning.
Signs to look for
Thinning or dieback starting at the top of the canopy
Small, D-shaped exit holes in the bark
Heavy woodpecker activity or patches of stripped, light-colored bark
Vertical splits in the bark
Clusters of new sprouts growing from the trunk or base
Correct identification matters. Ash trees have opposite branching and compound leaves, and several other trees are commonly mistaken for ash. An inspection can confirm both the species and the presence of the beetle before any decision is made.
Treat or remove?
Healthy, valuable ash trees with limited canopy loss can often be protected with preventive treatment applied by a licensed professional, repeated on a set schedule. Trees that have already lost a large share of their canopy generally do not recover well, even with treatment.
“The decision really comes down to how much healthy canopy the tree still has and how important it is to the property,” said a spokesperson for Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover.“Homeowners should ask how the diagnosis was made and what evidence was found on their own tree before agreeing to treatment or removal.”
Why dead ash trees are a safety concern
Ash wood becomes brittle unusually quickly after a tree dies. Dead ash trees can drop large limbs or fail entirely, especially under wet snow, ice or strong wind. They also become more difficult and riskier to take down the longer they stand. A dead ash near a house, driveway, play area or power line should be assessed promptly rather than left until after a storm.
Other trees to watch this winter
Ash is not the only species under pressure in the area. Beech leaf disease, now confirmed in Massachusetts, causes dark bands between leaf veins on beech trees, and hemlock woolly adelgid leaves white, woolly tufts on hemlock needles. Oak owners are also reminded that oaks should be pruned only from November through March to reduce the risk of oak wilt.
About Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover
Shawsheen Tree Co tree pruning and tree care for homes, associations and businesses throughout Andover, Massachusetts, following ANSI A300 pruning standards.
Andover, MA, October 13, 2026 – Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover is sharing information for local homeowners about emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle that continues to kill untreated ash trees across Essex County. With leaves now falling, late fall is a practical time to look at ash trees closely and decide whether each one should be protected, monitored or removed.
What emerald ash borer does
Emerald ash borer larvae tunnel beneath the bark of ash trees and cut off the tree's ability to move water and nutrients. Infested trees usually decline over a few years, and nearly all untreated ash trees in an affected area eventually die. Because the damage happens under the bark, many homeowners don't notice a problem until the canopy is already thinning.
Signs to look for
Thinning or dieback starting at the top of the canopy
Small, D-shaped exit holes in the bark
Heavy woodpecker activity or patches of stripped, light-colored bark
Vertical splits in the bark
Clusters of new sprouts growing from the trunk or base
Correct identification matters. Ash trees have opposite branching and compound leaves, and several other trees are commonly mistaken for ash. An inspection can confirm both the species and the presence of the beetle before any decision is made.
Treat or remove?
Healthy, valuable ash trees with limited canopy loss can often be protected with preventive treatment applied by a licensed professional, repeated on a set schedule. Trees that have already lost a large share of their canopy generally do not recover well, even with treatment.
“The decision really comes down to how much healthy canopy the tree still has and how important it is to the property,” said a spokesperson for Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover.“Homeowners should ask how the diagnosis was made and what evidence was found on their own tree before agreeing to treatment or removal.”
Why dead ash trees are a safety concern
Ash wood becomes brittle unusually quickly after a tree dies. Dead ash trees can drop large limbs or fail entirely, especially under wet snow, ice or strong wind. They also become more difficult and riskier to take down the longer they stand. A dead ash near a house, driveway, play area or power line should be assessed promptly rather than left until after a storm.
Other trees to watch this winter
Ash is not the only species under pressure in the area. Beech leaf disease, now confirmed in Massachusetts, causes dark bands between leaf veins on beech trees, and hemlock woolly adelgid leaves white, woolly tufts on hemlock needles. Oak owners are also reminded that oaks should be pruned only from November through March to reduce the risk of oak wilt.
About Shawsheen Tree Co. Andover
Shawsheen Tree Co tree pruning and tree care for homes, associations and businesses throughout Andover, Massachusetts, following ANSI A300 pruning standards.
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