Good Talent Media Appoints Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr To Advisory Board
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Melbourne, Victoria ( forpressrelease) October 7, 2026 - Good Talent Media has appointed respected Wurundjeri Elder Uncle Colin Hunter Jnr to its Advisory Board, strengthening the agency's expertise as it continues to grow its work across advocacy, social impact and for-purpose communications.
Uncle Colin is a Director of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation and brings more than 20 years' experience in Aboriginal affairs.
He has also become a familiar presence at some of Australia's largest public and sporting occasions. Uncle Colin has delivered Welcome to Country ceremonies at major sporting events including the Melbourne Cup, AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G and multiple AFL Grand Finals, placing Wurundjeri culture and Country at the centre of nationally significant occasions.
“Advocacy is most powerful when it's informed by the people and communities it seeks to represent,” Uncle Colin said.
“A big part of my work over the years has been about doing just that. Bringing people together, creating understanding and helping organisations nurture stronger relationships with communities.”
“I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to GTM and working alongside a team that shares my commitment to creating positive impact,” Uncle Colin said.
Good Talent Media Founder Tony Nicholls said the appointment represented an important step for the PR agency in Melbourne.
“Uncle Colin brings an extraordinary depth of knowledge and lived experience to our Advisory Board, but what stands out equally is his ability to build understanding between people, communities and organisations,” Mr Nicholls said.
“Our work as a PR agency is ultimately about helping organisations communicate in a way that earns trust. Colin's perspective will help us continually question how we listen, how we engage, and whose voices need to be part of important conversations.”
Uncle Colin's professional background includes 14 years working in Aboriginal partnerships at the City of Yarra. During his time with the City of Yarra, Uncle Colin played a key role in strengthening the Council's relationship with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung community and supporting Aboriginal engagement, consultation and partnership initiatives.
His appointment adds another dimension to Good Talent Media's work with executives, government bodies, not-for-profits and purpose-driven businesses. The consultancy provides strategic communications, publicity, reputation support, and media training in Melbourne designed to help leaders communicate clearly when public scrutiny and stakeholder expectations are high.
Mr Nicholls said Uncle Colin's guidance would strengthen not only Good Talent Media's internal thinking, but also the way the company approaches sensitive stakeholder issues, reputational challenges and complex communication matters for clients. Good Talent Media also supports organisations through crisis media management, helping leaders prepare key messages, manage media scrutiny and communicate clearly with stakeholders when reputational pressure is high.
“The strongest organisations understand the communities around them, recognise different perspectives and build relationships before they need them. Uncle Colin has spent decades operating at that intersection of culture, government, community, and organisational decision-making. Having his guidance available to our team will help us become better advisers, particularly when clients are navigating sensitive issues,” said Mr Nicholls.
Uncle Colin has also described himself as a“Social Justice Warrior”, reflecting his longstanding commitment to improving outcomes and creating a more level playing field for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities. Uncle Colin's appointment would provide an invaluable perspective, as Good Talent Media continues to work with organisations seeking to communicate responsibly, build trust, and create meaningful impact.
To strengthen your organisation's profile, reputation and media presence, organisations shall connect with Good Talent Media for strategic PR, media training and communications support.
About Company:
GTM is a strategic communications agency for organisations doing real good and wanting real cut through. Founded by senior journalists and PR operators, GTM blends newsroom instincts with sharp strategy to land stories that matter and get results that stick.
From brand and impact strategy to PR, social, crisis, government relations and media training, the team is known for smart thinking, straight talking and work that punches above its weight. Good clients. Good stories. Good outcomes. Visit
Uncle Colin is a Director of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation and brings more than 20 years' experience in Aboriginal affairs.
He has also become a familiar presence at some of Australia's largest public and sporting occasions. Uncle Colin has delivered Welcome to Country ceremonies at major sporting events including the Melbourne Cup, AFL's Dreamtime at the 'G and multiple AFL Grand Finals, placing Wurundjeri culture and Country at the centre of nationally significant occasions.
“Advocacy is most powerful when it's informed by the people and communities it seeks to represent,” Uncle Colin said.
“A big part of my work over the years has been about doing just that. Bringing people together, creating understanding and helping organisations nurture stronger relationships with communities.”
“I'm looking forward to bringing my experience to GTM and working alongside a team that shares my commitment to creating positive impact,” Uncle Colin said.
Good Talent Media Founder Tony Nicholls said the appointment represented an important step for the PR agency in Melbourne.
“Uncle Colin brings an extraordinary depth of knowledge and lived experience to our Advisory Board, but what stands out equally is his ability to build understanding between people, communities and organisations,” Mr Nicholls said.
“Our work as a PR agency is ultimately about helping organisations communicate in a way that earns trust. Colin's perspective will help us continually question how we listen, how we engage, and whose voices need to be part of important conversations.”
Uncle Colin's professional background includes 14 years working in Aboriginal partnerships at the City of Yarra. During his time with the City of Yarra, Uncle Colin played a key role in strengthening the Council's relationship with the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung community and supporting Aboriginal engagement, consultation and partnership initiatives.
His appointment adds another dimension to Good Talent Media's work with executives, government bodies, not-for-profits and purpose-driven businesses. The consultancy provides strategic communications, publicity, reputation support, and media training in Melbourne designed to help leaders communicate clearly when public scrutiny and stakeholder expectations are high.
Mr Nicholls said Uncle Colin's guidance would strengthen not only Good Talent Media's internal thinking, but also the way the company approaches sensitive stakeholder issues, reputational challenges and complex communication matters for clients. Good Talent Media also supports organisations through crisis media management, helping leaders prepare key messages, manage media scrutiny and communicate clearly with stakeholders when reputational pressure is high.
“The strongest organisations understand the communities around them, recognise different perspectives and build relationships before they need them. Uncle Colin has spent decades operating at that intersection of culture, government, community, and organisational decision-making. Having his guidance available to our team will help us become better advisers, particularly when clients are navigating sensitive issues,” said Mr Nicholls.
Uncle Colin has also described himself as a“Social Justice Warrior”, reflecting his longstanding commitment to improving outcomes and creating a more level playing field for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities. Uncle Colin's appointment would provide an invaluable perspective, as Good Talent Media continues to work with organisations seeking to communicate responsibly, build trust, and create meaningful impact.
To strengthen your organisation's profile, reputation and media presence, organisations shall connect with Good Talent Media for strategic PR, media training and communications support.
About Company:
GTM is a strategic communications agency for organisations doing real good and wanting real cut through. Founded by senior journalists and PR operators, GTM blends newsroom instincts with sharp strategy to land stories that matter and get results that stick.
From brand and impact strategy to PR, social, crisis, government relations and media training, the team is known for smart thinking, straight talking and work that punches above its weight. Good clients. Good stories. Good outcomes. Visit
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