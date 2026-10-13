150-Bed Hospital Proposed On Adi Kailash Yatra Route To Improve Healthcare Access
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12th October 2026: A special programme was organised late evening yesterday at Yatharth Hospital, Noida, to present Seemant Seva Foundation's proposal to establish a 150-bed hospital along the Adi Kailash Yatra route near Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, with the aim of improving healthcare facilities in the state's remote and inaccessible mountainous border regions. The programme was attended by Param Pujya Shri Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj, who appreciated the Foundation's efforts to understand and address the hardships faced by people living in the hills.
Seemant Seva Foundation's Delhi Organising Committee organised the programme. The committee included Gaurav Varshaney, Geeta Rani, Vineet Singh and Dr Bhuwan Pandey. The programme was compered by Anurag Punetha. Mr Kapil Tyagi, Director of Yatharth Hospital, Noida, was also present on the occasion.
The proposed hospital is intended to improve access to medical care for people living in Pithoragarh's remote border areas, where difficult terrain and limited healthcare facilities can make timely treatment challenging. It is also expected to cater to the medical needs of pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash and security personnel deployed in the border region.
This initiative is envisioned to provide essential diagnostic services, specialist consultations, treatment facilities and emergency medical care. It aims to strengthen healthcare access in the region and help people receive medical assistance closer to their homes.
During the programme, Param Pujya Shri Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj appreciated the efforts, saying,“It is important to understand the difficulties faced by people living in the hills and make sincere efforts to address them. The initiative taken by Seemant Seva Foundation to bring better healthcare facilities to remote border areas is a commendable step towards serving those in need. I appreciate the Foundation's commitment to the well-being of the people living in these challenging regions.”
Commenting on the occasion, Dr Siddharth Patni, Secretary, Seemant Sewa Foundation, further added,“Our aim is to improve access to healthcare for people living in remote border areas. Through this proposed hospital, we hope to serve local communities, pilgrims and security personnel who often face difficulties accessing timely medical care.”
The programme highlighted the Foundation's proposal to establish the hospital and its potential to serve residents of remote mountainous areas, pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash and security personnel serving along the border.
Seemant Seva Foundation's Delhi Organising Committee organised the programme. The committee included Gaurav Varshaney, Geeta Rani, Vineet Singh and Dr Bhuwan Pandey. The programme was compered by Anurag Punetha. Mr Kapil Tyagi, Director of Yatharth Hospital, Noida, was also present on the occasion.
The proposed hospital is intended to improve access to medical care for people living in Pithoragarh's remote border areas, where difficult terrain and limited healthcare facilities can make timely treatment challenging. It is also expected to cater to the medical needs of pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash and security personnel deployed in the border region.
This initiative is envisioned to provide essential diagnostic services, specialist consultations, treatment facilities and emergency medical care. It aims to strengthen healthcare access in the region and help people receive medical assistance closer to their homes.
During the programme, Param Pujya Shri Vijay Kaushal Ji Maharaj appreciated the efforts, saying,“It is important to understand the difficulties faced by people living in the hills and make sincere efforts to address them. The initiative taken by Seemant Seva Foundation to bring better healthcare facilities to remote border areas is a commendable step towards serving those in need. I appreciate the Foundation's commitment to the well-being of the people living in these challenging regions.”
Commenting on the occasion, Dr Siddharth Patni, Secretary, Seemant Sewa Foundation, further added,“Our aim is to improve access to healthcare for people living in remote border areas. Through this proposed hospital, we hope to serve local communities, pilgrims and security personnel who often face difficulties accessing timely medical care.”
The programme highlighted the Foundation's proposal to establish the hospital and its potential to serve residents of remote mountainous areas, pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash and security personnel serving along the border.
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