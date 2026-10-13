Fairmont Jaipur Celebrates Navratri With A Special Festive Thali
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026: This Navratri, Fairmont Jaipur invites guests to celebrate the festive season with a thoughtfully curated thali featuring traditional fasting cuisine. Available at Zoya from 11 to 19 October 2026, the special offering brings together familiar regional preparations and festive favourites, celebrating the traditions of Navratri through a comforting dining experience rooted in heritage and seasonal flavours.
The thali brings together a selection of appetisers specially prepared for the auspicious occasion, wholesome main courses and traditional desserts, allowing guests to savour the familiar flavours of Navratri. The menu offers favourites such as Kali Mirchi Paneer Tikka, Sabudana Vada and Shakarkandi Chaat, complemented by a choice of lassi or chaas.
The main course features traditional preparations such as Samak Rice and Kuttu Poori, served alongside Fruit Raita, Jakhiya Aloo, Sookhi Arbi, Kaddu ki Sabzi and Paneer Rassa. To conclude the meal, guests can savour Lauki Halwa and Makhana Kheer, offering a comforting end to the festive dining experience.
Fairmont Jaipur marks the festive season special with a thoughtfully curated spread that celebrates the spirit of Navratri, bringing traditional recipes and cherished festive customs to the table.
Event Details:
Navratri Thali Details
Dates: 11–19 October 2026
Price: INR 1,250 plus applicable taxes per person
Venue: Zoya, Fairmont Jaipur
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementing lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
The thali brings together a selection of appetisers specially prepared for the auspicious occasion, wholesome main courses and traditional desserts, allowing guests to savour the familiar flavours of Navratri. The menu offers favourites such as Kali Mirchi Paneer Tikka, Sabudana Vada and Shakarkandi Chaat, complemented by a choice of lassi or chaas.
The main course features traditional preparations such as Samak Rice and Kuttu Poori, served alongside Fruit Raita, Jakhiya Aloo, Sookhi Arbi, Kaddu ki Sabzi and Paneer Rassa. To conclude the meal, guests can savour Lauki Halwa and Makhana Kheer, offering a comforting end to the festive dining experience.
Fairmont Jaipur marks the festive season special with a thoughtfully curated spread that celebrates the spirit of Navratri, bringing traditional recipes and cherished festive customs to the table.
Event Details:
Navratri Thali Details
Dates: 11–19 October 2026
Price: INR 1,250 plus applicable taxes per person
Venue: Zoya, Fairmont Jaipur
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementing lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
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