A Nurse-Led Vision: How Melody Aquilino Built Restorativ Health & Beauty In Central Pennsylvania

MENAFN - GetNews) Restorativ Health & Beauty, a nurse-founded wellness business in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, was built by Melody Aquilino, RN, MSN, MBA, on a foundation of clinical experience and genuine care. Drawing on years in critical care nursing, Aquilino has grown the company to two Central PA locations. Through its Beauty Beyond Cancer initiative, run with Cancer Culture and The Power of One Foundation, Restorativ gives back to individuals going through or recovering from cancer treatment.

Camp Hill, PA - October 12, 2026 - When Melody Aquilino, RN, MSN, MBA, opened Restorativ Health & Beauty in Camp Hill, she brought something to the business that is not always found behind the front desk of a wellness studio: a clinical background built over years in critical care nursing. That foundation has shaped how the company operates and how it has grown across Central Pennsylvania.

Melody's path to business ownership did not begin in the wellness world. She earned her nursing degree from Thomas Jefferson University in 2009 and built her early career in critical care, with experience in heart failure and transplant, oncology, and intensive care. After several years working as a travel nurse, she moved into the corporate world while raising her family, and it was during that chapter that she discovered a passion for helping people feel their best and decided to build a business of her own.

Rather than leave her clinical training behind, she built it into the foundation of Restorativ. She went on to earn a Master of Science in Nursing in Executive Leadership and a Master of Business Administration, and became a certified Integrative Health Practitioner.

“I came to this work from a very different world, one where safety and judgment are everything,” said Melody Aquilino, RN, founder of Restorativ Health & Beauty.“I wanted to build a place that felt warm and welcoming, but that never lost the care and attention behind it. People should be able to relax knowing the person helping them genuinely understands what they are doing.”

That approach has helped the business grow. Restorativ now operates two locations, in Camp Hill and Stewartstown, supported by a team that includes a physician assistant clinical lead and experienced staff. For a business built on personal attention and trust, that steady expansion reflects the relationships the company has formed with the Central Pennsylvania community it serves.

That same commitment to care drives the company's Beauty Beyond Cancer initiative, which offers complimentary services to individuals going through or recovering from cancer treatment. The program, run in partnership with Cancer Culture and The Power of One Foundation, grew directly out of Melody's own background in oncology nursing and her belief that taking care of the whole person matters most.

“Everything we do comes back to caring for people,” Aquilino said.“That is the nurse in me, and it is the heart of why I built Restorativ. Being able to give something back to people facing one of the hardest times in their lives is the part of this work I am most proud of.”

As the business continues to grow across the region, Melody's goal remains the same as the day she opened: to build a company rooted in genuine care, strong relationships, and a commitment to the community it serves.

Individuals across Central Pennsylvania can learn more about Restorativ Health & Beauty and its Beauty Beyond Cancer program online.

To learn more, visit or call Restorativ Health & Beauty at (717) 807-5574.

About Restorativ Health & Beauty

Restorativ Health & Beauty is a nurse-founded wellness business with locations in Camp Hill and Stewartstown, Pennsylvania, serving the Central Pennsylvania community. Founded by Melody Aquilino, RN, MSN, MBA, the company is built on a commitment to compassionate, personalized care and strong relationships with the people it serves. Through its Beauty Beyond Cancer initiative, in partnership with Cancer Culture and The Power of One Foundation, Restorativ gives back to individuals navigating or recovering from cancer treatment. Learn more at .