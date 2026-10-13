JDI Site Solutions Helps Central PA Commercial Properties Stay Dry, Compliant, And Protected From Water

MENAFN - GetNews) JDI Site Solutions, a family-owned site-work contractor in Aspers, Pennsylvania, helps commercial properties, developments, and homeowners across Central PA control stormwater, drainage, and culverts before water becomes a costly problem. The team designs and installs stormwater systems, drainage solutions, and new or restored culverts for sites of every size. Owned by Jared Winand, JDI is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, carrying $10 million in coverage.

Asper, PA - October 12, 2026 - The Aspers-based site-work contractor helps businesses, developments, and property owners across Central Pennsylvania control stormwater, drainage, and culverts before water becomes a costly problem.

Water is one of the biggest threats to any commercial property, and it rarely announces itself until the damage is done. A parking lot that pools after every storm, a development that cannot pass inspection, an access road washed out by a failed culvert: each one can cost a business time, money, and reputation. JDI Site Solutions, a family-owned general contractor based in Aspers, helps commercial property owners and developers across Central Pennsylvania stay ahead of those problems with expert stormwater management, drainage, and culvert work.

For commercial sites, water control is not just about convenience. It is about protecting a serious investment and keeping a property functional and compliant. JDI designs and installs stormwater management systems that direct runoff safely away from buildings, lots, and work areas, helping developments meet local requirements and stand up to heavy Pennsylvania weather.

"On a commercial site, water problems do not stay small for long," said Jared Winand, owner of JDI Site Solutions. "A little standing water in a lot or a slow drain today can turn into cracked pavement, eroded ground, or a failed inspection down the line. We would rather help an owner solve it correctly the first time than watch them pay for it twice."

Drainage is the other half of the equation. JDI's drainage solutions move water off a property in a controlled way, protecting foundations, pavement, and landscaping from the slow, expensive wear that poor drainage causes. Whether a business is dealing with a chronically wet section of its lot or planning a new build that has to handle runoff from day one, the team designs a system suited to that specific site.

To learn how JDI can protect your property from water damage, visit

Culverts are often the piece property owners forget about until they fail. A collapsed or undersized culvert can shut down an access road, flood a low area, or put an entire site out of reach. JDI installs new culverts and restores failing ones for commercial properties, access roads, and crossings, keeping traffic moving and sites accessible. With over 30 years of combined experience and the equipment to handle large jobs, the crew takes on culvert work sized for commercial roads, crossings, and developments.

While JDI's water and site work is built for commercial demands, the same expertise serves property owners on a smaller scale. Homeowners dealing with a soggy yard, a driveway culvert, or drainage running toward the house benefit from the same careful approach the company brings to its largest commercial jobs.

"We treat a homeowner's drainage problem with the same seriousness as a commercial development," said Jared Winand. "Water does not care how big the property is. If it is not managed, it will find the weak point. Our job is to make sure it goes where we want it to, every time."

Backing that work is the kind of credibility commercial clients look for before hiring a contractor. JDI Site Solutions is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, carrying $10 million in coverage and holding PA Contractors License number PA178908. For developers, property managers, and business owners, that means confidence that the job will be done properly and responsibly from start to finish.

Guided by its motto of Precision, Punctuality, and Professionalism, JDI Site Solutions continues to help Central Pennsylvania properties handle water the right way, protecting the ground beneath the region's businesses and homes for the long term.

To discuss a stormwater, drainage, or culvert project, visit jdisite or call (717) 778-8908. JDI Site Solutions is located at 1435 Old Carlisle Rd, Aspers, PA 17304.

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About JDI Site Solutions

JDI Site Solutions, LLC is a family-owned general site-work contractor based in Aspers, Pennsylvania, serving Adams, York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Franklin counties and the surrounding Central Pennsylvania region. With over 30 years of combined experience, the company provides commercial and residential site work including stormwater management, drainage solutions, culvert installation and restoration, bridge construction and maintenance, excavation and grading, demolition, and tri axle dump truck services. Owned by Jared Winand, JDI Site Solutions is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, and is guided by its commitment to precision, punctuality, and professionalism.