Smart Irrigation Saves Water And Money: Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation Brings Smart System Installation And Upgrades To Central PA Properties

MENAFN - GetNews) Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation, a locally owned irrigation and outdoor lighting company in Grantville, Pennsylvania, helps Central PA homeowners and businesses cut water waste and lower bills with smart irrigation installation and upgrades. Weather-based controllers water only when a landscape needs it, adjusting to local conditions instead of running fixed daily cycles. Evergreen uses Hunter, Rain Bird, and Weathermatic components and backs every install with a two-year warranty.

Grantville, PA - October 12, 2026 - Grantville-based irrigation specialist helps homeowners and businesses cut water waste and lower bills with weather-smart sprinkler systems and upgrades to existing setups.

For property owners across Central Pennsylvania, a green lawn does not have to come with a high water bill or a guilty conscience. Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation, the locally owned irrigation and outdoor lighting company based in Grantville, is helping homeowners and businesses save both water and money through smart irrigation system installation and upgrades to existing systems.

Traditional sprinkler systems and manual watering often waste significant amounts of water. They run on fixed schedules regardless of the weather, water during or right before rain, and frequently overwater in ways that do more harm than good to a landscape. Smart irrigation technology addresses those problems directly, and the savings can be substantial.

Smart irrigation systems use weather-based controllers and up-to-date weather forecast data to water only when a landscape actually needs it. Instead of running the same cycle every day, a smart system makes automated seasonal adjustments based on local weather conditions, rainfall, temperature, and the specific needs of each zone. That means less water wasted, healthier plants, and a noticeably lower water bill.

"A lot of people are watering their lawn in the rain and paying for the privilege," said Nick Guevarez, Operations and Project Coordinator at Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation. "A smart system fixes that. It waters when the landscape needs it and skips when it does not. Our customers see the difference on their water bill, and the lawn actually looks better because it is not being overwatered."

For property owners who already have an irrigation system, Evergreen also offers upgrades that bring older setups up to modern efficiency standards. Adding a smart controller, rain sensors, or high-efficiency nozzles to an existing system can deliver much of the water savings of a new installation without replacing everything in the ground.

Evergreen installs and services systems using components from trusted brands including Hunter, Rain Bird, and Weathermatic, and backs every new installation with a two year warranty. The company works with both residential and commercial clients across Central PA, from Dauphin County to the surrounding region.

"Upgrading an existing system is often the easiest win for a property owner," Guevarez added. "You do not always need to start over. Sometimes swapping in a smart controller and a few efficient parts is enough to cut real water waste and start saving money right away."

Beyond the monthly savings, smart irrigation also supports broader water conservation efforts across the region, an increasingly important consideration as communities pay closer attention to responsible water use. For businesses, it can also reduce a property's operating costs and support sustainability goals.

The company's process begins with a free property evaluation, followed by a custom system design based on the property's layout, soil conditions, and specific needs. Evergreen's crew handles the installation with minimal disruption, and every system is backed by ongoing support, seasonal inspections, and flexible maintenance plans.

Homeowners and businesses across Central Pennsylvania interested in a smart irrigation system or an upgrade to an existing setup can request a free estimate, delivered within a week.

To learn more or request a free estimate, visit or call Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation at (717) 533-0606.

About Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation

Evergreen Contracting & Irrigation, LLC is a locally owned and family operated irrigation and outdoor lighting company based in Grantville, Pennsylvania, serving residential and commercial clients across Central PA since 2001. With more than 60 years of combined experience, the company specializes in irrigation system installation, smart system installation, irrigation upgrades, service and repair, seasonal irrigation services, and outdoor lighting including landscape, color-changing, and smart lighting systems. Evergreen backs every new installation with a two year warranty and offers free estimates within a week. Learn more at .