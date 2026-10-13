MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "What Is Clipping Fraud and How Common Is It?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 13, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "What Is Clipping Fraud and How Common Is It?". The report is available now at .

We asked the company to walk the pipeline where fraud would actually have to happen, point by point, rather than answer a general question about trust. It described five points and a reason each one closes. We could not test all five ourselves.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. Clipping fraud is getting paid for a view that either did not happen the way it was reported or did not come from the high-income American audience a brand thought it was buying, and rather than ask a network in general terms whether it happens, we asked FindClout, the New York City network Cameron Givens runs, known to its own creators as Kame, to walk us through the specific points in a campaign where someone would have to cheat. The company described five, and gave a different reason for each one closing rather than one blanket promise. Point one, by the company's account, is getting a fake or foreign audience onto the roster at all.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.