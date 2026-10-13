Autumn Weather Settles In Tuesday, Fog May Reduce Early Visibility

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 13 (Petra) -- Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages on Tuesday, bringing mild autumn weather across most of Jordan, while early-morning fog could reduce visibility in the highlands and plains, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Pleasant conditions will prevail in the higher mountainous areas, with moderate weather elsewhere and clouds appearing at varying altitudes. Winds will be moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly.

The department warned motorists of reduced visibility during the early morning due to fog, particularly over high mountain areas and the plains.

Tuesday's highs are forecast at 29 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains and 27 C in West Amman. Temperatures will reach 26 C in the northern highlands, 25 C in the Sharah highlands and 28 C in the Badia.

Warmer conditions will persist in low-lying areas, with highs of 34 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 35 C in the southern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, and 33 C in Aqaba.

Temperatures will edge higher on Wednesday, bringing moderate conditions to most regions and relatively hot weather to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

A slight chance of afternoon showers, possibly accompanied by thunder, remains in limited parts of the northeastern Badia, while southwesterly winds could raise dust across desert areas.

A cooler shift is expected on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to the highlands and moderate conditions elsewhere. Low clouds will spread across northern and central regions, with brief, light showers possible in the early morning.

Mild autumn conditions will continue on Friday, with pleasant weather in the highlands, moderate temperatures elsewhere and occasionally active westerly winds.

//Petra// RZ