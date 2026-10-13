Energy Truce Must Be Respected By Both Sides, Says Kallas
Kallas said that ministers had expressed support for an energy ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, provided that Moscow also respected it. She stressed that a ceasefire could not work if only one side observed it.
She noted that EU member states clearly understood that it was not the time to ease pressure on Moscow. In this regard, Kallas mentioned that nearly 1,600 new entries had been added to sanctions lists targeting Russia's military-industrial complex.Read also: Zelensky: Russia not complying with energy ceasefire as of now
The EU's chief diplomat said that these measures were making it significantly more difficult, slower and more expensive for Russia to produce the weapons it used to kill Ukrainians.
According to Kallas, the EU would provide additional funding for Ukraine for drones and missiles that week.
She also welcomed Ukraine's adoption of the necessary legislation ahead of the expected opening of two clusters in its EU accession negotiations tomorrow.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for an energy ceasefire but will respond if Russia violates it.
Photo: European Union
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