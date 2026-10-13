Merz Opposes Trump's Diesel Deal With Putin And Assures Zelensky Of Germany's Support

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the statement was reported by the German television channel n-tv.

Merz said that Europe could not agree to such a decision and that Russia would only engage in serious negotiations under pressure.

The chancellor stressed that pressure on Russia should not be eased but increased.

Commenting on Trump's initiative to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, Merz pointed out that Russia had continued attacking Ukraine's civilian energy supply infrastructure following the announcement.

Against the backdrop of Trump's statements about the need for a change of president in Ukraine, the German chancellor also emphasised that Zelensky could count on Germany's support in this situation.

Merz added that Germany would continue working towards a just and lasting peace that safeguarded both Ukraine's freedom and Europe's security.

Zelensky: Russia not complying with energy ceasefire as of now

As Ukrinform previously reported, on October 9, US President Donald Trump announced that, with US approval, Russia would immediately supply 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the global market. According to Trump, a further 500,000 tonnes would be delivered in November, followed by another one million tonnes. Russia subsequently pledged to release an additional three million tonnes of diesel fuel onto the market.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that "gifts to Putin will not bring peace."

Trump also stated that it was time for Ukraine to elect a new president after announcing the agreement with Russia on diesel fuel supplies. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded that Volodymyr Zelensky had the support of the Ukrainian people and that only the people had the right to decide this issue.

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