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Unexploded Aerial Bomb Neutralized In Kharkiv Region After Hitting Agricultural Enterprise

Unexploded Aerial Bomb Neutralized In Kharkiv Region After Hitting Agricultural Enterprise


Date: 2026-10-13 12:32:41

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the incident on Facebook.

Bomb disposal specialists evacuated people from the danger zone and recovered the enemy munition. Using specialized equipment, they transported it to a designated demolition site, where it was destroyed.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that anyone who discovers an explosive or suspicious object should immediately call 101. People must not approach or touch it.

Read also: Russian forces attack Rivne, damage reported

As Ukrinform previously reported, bomb disposal specialists in Kirovohrad region neutralized the warheads of a Russian missile that had failed to detonate.

Photo: Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine

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UkrinForm

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