Trump Comments On Russia's Violation Of Energy Truce

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing Suspilne.

"I have to look at it. Because there have been violations on both sides," Trump said.

The US leader was responding to a request from Suspilne to comment on Russia's alleged violation of the so-called energy truce, which he announced after a conversation with Putin about supplies of diesel fuel from Russia.

Regarding the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war, the US president said that Putin and Zelensky wanted to reach a deal but did not know how, adding that the United States would make them reach an agreement.

Russia attacks six Ukrainian energy facilities today, Zelensky says

He also expressed the view that Putin was more interested in a peace agreement than Zelensky.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Donald Trump said on October 11 that an energy truce in the war between Russia and Ukraine would supposedly take effect on Sunday.

Volodymyr Zelensky said he had not been aware of such an arrangement but confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a truce if Russia also stopped attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had received the relevant orders following the US president's announcement.

Photo: The White House