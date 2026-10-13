US Says North Korean Launches Pose No Immediate Threat
US Pacific Command said Monday that North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles poses no immediate threat to US personnel, territory or allies, based on its current assessment.
The command said it was aware of the launches and was consulting closely with allies and partners. Its statement did not specify the missiles' type, flight distance or launch location.
"The United States remains committed to the defense of the U.S. homeland and our allies in the region," the command said on social media.
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