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India, Iran Top Security Advisers Hold Phone Talks

India, Iran Top Security Advisers Hold Phone Talks


Date: 2026-10-13 12:32:06

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Oct 13 (NNN) -- India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei discussed the latest regional and international developments during a telephone conversation on Monday evening.

The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X that the two officials "exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries", without providing further details.

The high-level contact between India and Iran comes amid escalating maritime attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider region.

Two Indian crew members went missing following a drone attack on the Nicaragua-flagged Petro Dolphin oil products tanker off the coast of Oman on Sunday.

In a separate incident the same day, the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Valthera, carrying 11 Indian crew members, was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

--NNN

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Nam News Network

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