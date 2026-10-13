Qatar Airways Suspends Flights To Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Dammam

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

DOHA, Oct 13 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Qatar Airways announced on Monday the temporary suspension of flights to and from the Saudi Arabian cities of Riyadh and Dammam following attacks on Saudi airports, reported Xinhua.

"Due to the current situation, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are temporarily suspended," the airline said in an updated travel advisory, urging passengers to check their flight status through its official website or mobile application.

Further updates will be provided through its website, the airline said, without specifying when services to the two Saudi cities would resume.

The suspension followed Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and King Fahd International Airport near Dammam. A Saturday Houthi strike on the Riyadh airport killed 12 people and injured 309 others, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

The aviation authority said on Monday it had extended the suspension of operations at the Riyadh airport.

--NNN-XINHUA