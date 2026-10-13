Classic Never Fades Make It Yours: 2026 Icaur International User Summit Announces Official Theme

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 iCAUR International User Summit will take place from October 19–23 in Wuhu, China, under the theme "Classic Never Fades | Make It Yours". Global users, media and partners will gather to explore what iCAUR vehicles can become across different lifestyles. The theme reflects iCAUR's view that vehicle delivery is not the end, but the beginning of the user's journey. Three pillars anchor the conference: the inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST, a Life Ecosystem Exhibition and a Multi-Scenario Test Drive Camp.









The Origin of "Make It Yours"

Global users reimagine the same model differently, shaped by culture and lifestyle, so one car can carry different meanings. iCAUR reserves flexibility in products, design and ecosystem, empowering users to become co-authors of their car's story.

Handing the "Right to Define" to Users

This philosophy manifests in product design. The iCAUR V23 comes pre-fitted with over 20 factory-standard modification interfaces, and its loop-style roof rack supports a maximum static load of 200 kg. The iCAUR V27, an all-round hybrid SUV, features a 5-meter-class body, the Golden REEV powertrain and i-AWD system, plus 39 ecosystem interfaces and over 1,000 modification parts. The summit will host the global launch of the latest V-family model, the iCAUR V25. Put simply, iCAUR builds the car; users decide what it becomes.

Global Creativity Sparks the Inaugural iCAUR MOD FEST

iCAUR users embody this spirit - from South African wilderness-inspired builds to Malaysian batik designs and Omani sunset motifs. On October 19, these concepts gather on one stage for the first time. The MOD FEST welcomes users and modification enthusiasts from multiple markets, with on-site voting, heavy-modification zones and hands-on workshops. Meanwhile,the Life Ecosystem Exhibition showcases iCAUR's ecosystem, while the Test Drive Camp lets users experience V-series performance on varied roads.

From One-Off Event to Ongoing Co-Creation

"Make It Yours" extends far beyond the summit. iCAUR will share plans for a global modification ecosystem and owner communities, carrying the brand-user relationship beyond purchase into participation. It is not about "making the car yours,"but enabling the vehicle to integrate into user's life. On October 19, iCAUR users worldwide will meet in Wuhu, China. Make It Yours. This time, the users get to define.

Media Contact:

Jade Jiang, Brand PR Manager, iCAUR International

Tel: +86 17712915830

Email:...

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