Presentations.Ai AI Slide Generator Automates Investor Pitch Decks And Sales Ppts For 12 Million Users - The AI Powerpoint Maker Scales Professional Slide Generation With Branding, Design And Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentations.ai is ChatGPT for presentations. Backed by Accel and Together Fund and used by more than 12 million people, the AI presentation maker pairs automatic brand sync and native editable PPTX export with data-driven presentation automation connected to Salesforce, HubSpot, Snowflake and other business systems, turning raw input into structured, decision-ready slide decks.

San Francisco, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI slide generators are no longer judged only on whether they turn a prompt into attractive slides. A business presentation usually has to carry company branding, reflect business data that keeps changing and stay editable inside Microsoft PowerPoint. Presentations.AI is an AI presentation maker backed by Accel Partners and Together Fund and used by more than 12 million people worldwide. It meets these requirements by linking AI slide generation to automatic branding, editable PowerPoint output and data-driven presentation automation. For more information visit

Presentations.AI is an AI slide generator and AI presentation maker built for business presentations. It creates presentations from prompts and existing documents, applies company branding automatically, exports the finished deck as an editable PowerPoint file and connects recurring presentations to business data as it changes.

One-off slide generation does not meet the demands of business presentations. Investor pitch decks, sales presentations, quarterly business reviews, board presentations and management reports need narrative structure, accurate data visualisation and consistent branding. In many cases they also need further editing after generation.

Presentations.AI takes source material in the form of prompts, outlines, PDF, Word and Excel files, Notion pages, Markdown and website URLs. From that material it generates presentations of 10 to 50 slides in under one minute. Copy, layouts, typography and imagery all stay editable once generation is complete.

With the Clip-E conversational assistant, users change content and structure through natural-language instructions, without starting the presentation over. Adaptive templates rearrange layouts as the content changes, so users can revise AI-generated slides without rebuilding individual layouts by hand.

The proprietary Brand Sync technology in Presentations.AI builds company-branded presentations automatically from a company website URL. It detects the organisation's logo, colours and fonts and applies them across the generated slides. Branding becomes part of generation itself rather than a separate formatting step.

For businesses that need an AI slide generator with PowerPoint export, Presentations.AI produces native, editable Microsoft PowerPoint (.pptx) files. Text, shapes, layouts, charts and styling all stay editable after export, so teams can continue working on AI-generated presentations directly in PowerPoint. Export to PDF, Google Slides, PNG, JPEG, HTML and JSON is also supported.

Editable PowerPoint output supports business workflows in which a presentation passes through several people and applications. An employee may edit an AI-generated deck in PowerPoint, an executive may review it, and it may then be shared with a customer or handed to an agency for further changes.

Presentations.AI competes in the AI presentation software market with Gamma, Canva, Beautiful.ai, Plus AI, Pitch, Prezi, Microsoft Copilot and other AI slide generators. Each takes a different starting point for AI-assisted presentation creation. Canva pairs presentations with a wider visual-design ecosystem; Gamma offers a browser-first environment covering presentations, documents and web pages; Beautiful.ai centres on automated presentation layouts; Plus AI runs inside Microsoft PowerPoint and Google Slides; and Prezi uses its distinctive spatial presentation format.

Presentations.AI concentrates on business presentations that may need to stay branded, editable and connected to changing information after the first generation. That takes the role of an AI slide generator past producing a presentation's first version.

For recurring and data-driven presentations, Presentations.AI's patented Presentation Refresh technology provides presentation automation. An organisation sets up a master presentation, defines which sections are fixed and which change, and connects information from manual sources and business systems including Snowflake, BigQuery, Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Google Sheets, Tableau, Looker and Mixpanel.

When the underlying business information changes, Presentation Refresh can update the presentation automatically. Regeneration can run on a daily, weekly or monthly schedule, start on demand, or be triggered by qualifying events.

Organisations can therefore automate recurring presentations such as sales reports, QBR presentations, customer business reviews, management reports and other data-driven decks that would otherwise be updated by hand.

The same presentation automation architecture can produce audience-specific versions of a master presentation for different prospects, industries and companies, while keeping the underlying narrative, design and brand intact. For example, a sales organisation can keep one approved master proposal and generate company-branded sales presentations tailored to individual accounts and prospects.

On paid plans, shared presentations include slide-level engagement analytics covering total views, time spent on each slide and completion rate. Sales, marketing and other business teams can use these signals to see how recipients engage with a presentation once it has been shared.

Organisations that generate presentations programmatically can use the Presentations.AI AI presentation API and PowerPoint generation API to build automated presentation generation into their software and business workflows. The REST API supports OAuth 2.0, role-based access control and webhook triggers. White-label output is offered on qualifying plans.

Through the presentation API, AI slide generation becomes programmatic infrastructure. Businesses and software systems can generate, personalise and update presentations without handling each deck as a separate manual project.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2018, Presentations.AI counts the United States as its largest market at approximately 23 percent of revenue, followed by India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada and the Middle East. The company reached one million users within 84 days of its 2023 public beta and now reports more than 12 million users worldwide.

A first draft generated from a prompt covers only one part of the business presentation workflow. Presentations.AI is shaping its AI slide generator around the steps that come next: keeping company branding intact, editing presentations in PowerPoint, bringing in changing business information, adapting presentations for different audiences and updating recurring presentations automatically.

This direction reflects the wider Presentations.AI focus on adaptive presentations that evolve with their information, their audience and their intended outcome. To learn more visit

About Presentations.AI

Presentations.AI is an AI slide generator and AI presentation maker that more than 12 million people worldwide use to create business presentations.

The company was founded in Bengaluru in 2018. Its largest market is the United States, at approximately 23 percent of revenue, followed by India, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada and the Middle East. Presentations.AI reached one million users within 84 days of its 2023 public beta.

The platform serves sales, marketing, consulting and executive teams at organisations from startups to enterprises. Presentations.AI brings together AI slide generation, presentation intelligence, automatic company branding, editable PowerPoint output, data-driven presentation automation and programmatic presentation generation through its API.

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AI PPT Generator for Sales Decks, Investor Decks and Board Presentations

CONTACT:... 63/3 Arham Towers, 4th Floor, Off KR Road, Jayanagar 7th Block, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560082, INDIA