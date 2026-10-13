India To Host First-Ever BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meet In Delhi Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) India is set to host the first-ever BIMSTEC Home Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards strengthening regional cooperation on security-related issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the meeting.

Describing the gathering as a historic occasion, HM Shah on Monday said the meeting underscores "our shared resolve to combat terrorism, transnational organised crime, narcotics radicalisation, trafficking, illicit financial flows, and cyber threats".

"Through decisive coordination, we remain committed to building a safer, stronger, and more secure BIMSTEC," the Home Minister said.

Officials from the member countries are expected to participate in the meeting.

The meeting is expected to provide a platform for BIMSTEC member nations to discuss common security concerns and explore ways to enhance cooperation in addressing threats that extend across national borders.

The gathering also highlights the importance of coordinated regional efforts to counter terrorism, organised criminal networks, drug-related threats, human trafficking and cybercrime.

BIMSTEC, an acronym for the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, is a regional organisation comprising seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

According to the organisation's official website, BIMSTEC works to strengthen collaboration in areas such as agriculture and food security, the blue economy, connectivity, culture, disaster management, energy, environment and climate change, fiscal and monetary policy, health, human resource development, fisheries and livestock, and people-to-people relations, among other fields.

In July this year, the 5th Meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs was held in New Delhi, where the National Security Advisers and heads of delegations exchanged views on various measures to combat terrorism and organised crime; ensure security in the cyber, maritime and energy domains; enhance connectivity; facilitate efficient disaster management; and tackle new and emerging security threats.

The meeting adopted the BIMSTEC Guidelines for the Maritime Component of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief. The guidelines will help BIMSTEC member states undertake relief operations in the region in an expeditious manner.

They also endorsed a set of Guiding Principles on the Conduct of Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies during Interactions at Sea. These principles are expected to provide reference points for increasing predictability and promoting safety during maritime engagements among member states.