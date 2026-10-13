Al Fardan Exchange Reaches 100 Branches As Dubai Metro Rollout Brings Financial Services Into The Daily Commute

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The homegrown brand has opened 15 branches across Dubai Metro Red and Green Line stations, with further openings planned, connecting its physical network with the AlfaPay App Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Al Fardan Exchange has opened 15 branches across Dubai Metro's Red and Green Line stations, taking its UAE network to 100 branches. Further Metro openings are planned, bringing money transfer, currency exchange and payment services onto the routes that many of its customers travel every day.

The Metro rollout reflects how Al Fardan Exchange is extending its reach: placing branches where its customers already are, at points of high daily footfall, so that sending money, exchanging currency or seeking assistance fits naturally into the daily commute.

Alongside its branch network, the AlfaPay App by Al Fardan Exchange gives customers the option to manage transfers and payments wherever they are. Together, the branch network and the app form a single service model, allowing customers to choose the channel that suits each transaction, whether that is a quick transfer on the app or support in person at a branch on their way to work.

Since opening its first branch in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has served the UAE's residential and working communities and facilitated millions of transfers. Its approach has remained consistent: to be present where customers live and work, and to evolve with the ways they choose to move money.

“Reaching 100 branches is a proud moment for Al Fardan Exchange and a reflection of the trust our customers have placed in us for more than five decades. Our Dubai Metro rollout is about meeting customers where their day already takes them. Many of the people we serve send money home to their families and prefer to do so in person, while more and more choose AlfaPay for speed and convenience, with the app growing by more than 65% year on year. Our role is to make both effortless, and to connect them so that every customer can choose how and where they are served.”

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition into commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid foundation of security and reliability. Drawing on the Group's diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, fine jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange has a global reach with trust and credibility at the heart of its values.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has supported the communities that helped build this nation, helping them realise their ambitions both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange serves customers through 100 branches across the UAE and the AlfaPay App, giving them the flexibility to access money transfers, payments and other financial services through both physical and digital channels. Supported by relationships with over 110 global correspondent banks, financial institutions and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions with reliability and trust at the forefront.

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange

Ruder Finn Atteline

Phone: +971 4 368 2571

Email: ...